Arkansas 100, Northwestern State 92: Michael Qualls scored 21 of his career-high 28 points in the second half as the host Razorbacks outran the upset-minded Demons.

Qualls finished 9-of-16 from the field and Bobby Portis hit 11-of-16 attempts to finish with 22 points and a season-high 12 rebounds as Arkansas (10-2) won its fourth in a row. Rashad Madden finished 4-of-7 from 3-point range in scoring 12 points with eight assists, and Jacorey Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jalen West scored 25 points with seven assists and two steals for Northwestern State (4-6). Zeek Woodley, the nation’s second-leading scorer at 23.3 points per game, added 21 points while Marvin Frazier and Ta’Jon Welcome scored 10 points apiece.

Northwestern State chipped away at a double-digit deficit early in the second half, drawing within 82-78 on Frazier’s basket with 6:26 remaining before Madden’s fourth 3-pointer pushed the lead to 87-80. Anthlon Bell’s jumper with just under three minutes to play made it 92-84, and baskets from Portis and Qualls established a 96-89 lead with 1:01 remaining.

Arkansas led 26-23 with seven minutes left in the first half before hitting five consecutive shots from the field, including a pair of Madden 3-pointers, en route to a 48-39 halftime advantage. Qualls’ dunk early in the second half pushed Arkansas’ lead to 12 points before Northwestern State scored seven consecutive points to begin closing the gap.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas extended its winning streak at Bud Walton Arena to 14 games. … Portis recorded his sixth consecutive game with at least 18 points and seven rebounds. … West, who averaged a nation’s best 8.6 assists coming in, scored five points during a game-opening 7-0 run for Northwestern State.