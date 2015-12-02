Arkansas 117, Northwestern State 78

Junior forward Moses Kingsley and junior guard Dusty Hannahs scored 21 apiece and seven players had at least 10 points as Arkansas eased past Northwestern (La.) State 117-78 on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (3-3) trailed by a point with 7:32 left in the first half, but used a 15-0 run to take control. Arkansas outscored the Demons 63-40 in the second half.

Senior guard Anthlon Bell added 17 for the Razorbacks, who outrebounded Northwestern State, 45-29.

Arkansas scored 39 points off 25 Northwestern State turnovers and had a 23-10 advantage in fast-break points. The Razorbacks shot 56 percent.

Junior guard Zeek Woodley led the Demons with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Freshman forward Ishmael Lane added 17. Northwestern State was 10 of 29 from 3-point range.

A 3-pointer from Woodley gave the Demons (1-6) a 27-26 lead as part of an 11-0 run with 7:32 left in the first.

Arkansas would score the game’s next 15 points and led 41-27 with just over three minutes left in the half.

The Razorbacks, which led 54-38 at the half, shot 56 percent in the first half and were led by 12 points from Bell. Lane and Woodley combined for 26 points in the first half for the Demons.