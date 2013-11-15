Preview: Northwestern State at Auburn

KT Harrell provided immediate production in his first game with Auburn and the Tigers hope the transfer from Virginia can continue driving the offense when they host Northwestern State on Friday. Harrell, a junior guard who averaged 7.2 points in two seasons at Virginia, scored a career-high 21 points in the Tigers’ victory over Nicholls State. Auburn won just nine times last season and finished 3-15 in the SEC, but will look to improve with a backcourt featuring Harrell and Chris Denson – the Tigers’ leading scorer a year ago.

“There is a lot of room for improvement all across the board,” Auburn head coach Tony Barbee said after the opener. Denson, who averaged 11.9 points last season, added 20 points against Nicholls State. The Demons, who won the Southland Conference tourney to make the NCAA Tournament last season, opened with a 92-76 victory Nov. 8 over LeTourneau University.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (1-0): The Demons return three starters from last season’s conference championship squad and were picked to repeat as champions in the Southland’s preseason coaches poll. Forward DeQuan Hicks scored 17 points with 10 rebounds in the opener. Hicks and guard Jalan West, who also scored 17 in the opener, are preseason conference first-team selections.

ABOUT AUBURN (1-0): The Tigers were predicted to finish last again in the SEC in the conference’s preseason poll. A big area of focus will be at point guard, where freshman Tahj Shamsid-Deen became the first Auburn freshman to start a season opener since 2005. Seven-foot center Asauhn Dixon-Tatum blocked four shots in the opener and is ninth among active SEC players in blocked shots.

TIP-INS

1. Friday’s game is the second of five consecutive home contests for Auburn.

2. Northwestern State won 23 games last season, finishing second in the nation in scoring (80 points).

3. The Tigers and Demons have never played.

PREDICTION: Auburn 68, Northwestern State 62