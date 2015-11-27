Preview: Northwestern State at Auburn

Auburn finishes up its season-opening four-game homestand Friday, when it hosts non-conference foe Northwestern State. Bruce Pearl’s squad has been up and down thus far, going 2-1 with some inconsistent performances, but a 30-point victory over Georgia Southern in their last outing has the Tigers feeling confident.

Offense hasn’t been a problem, with the team averaging 83.7 points and four players – led by Kareem Canty’s 19.3 – averaging double figures in scoring. But the defense needs to improve as opponents have averaged 75.7 points, including a 91-point effort by Colorado in Auburn’s only loss. Northwestern State picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday, getting past Louisiana College by six points at home, and still is trying to overcome the loss of point guard Jalan West, who is out for the year with a torn ACL after scoring 25 points in his only game of the season. Zeek Woodley - the nation’s top returning scorer - has been good this year, averaging 22.8 points, but his worst scoring effort was in the lone win, when freshman Ishmael Lane went for a season-high 25 points.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (1-4): It’s been a learning process for Northwestern State after preparing for the season with West running the team and losing him in the closing minute of the season-opening loss to Ole Miss. The Demons possess plenty of scorers, but having an experienced playmaker to run the offense certainly is an advantage - especially one of the best in the country. Northwestern State may have begun to put things together in Wednesday’s victory, with junior guard Sabri Thompson dishing out a career-best six assists as the team shot 51 percent from the field.

ABOUT AUBURN (2-1): The Tigers are looking forward to the return of true freshman New Williams, who went through a non-contact practice Wednesday - his first since injuring his left knee two weeks ago. Williams was impressive in the preseason, scoring 18 points with four 3-pointers against Brevard College and pleasing the fans with his dunking ability, and his return would give Auburn another wing shooter. “The fans already love him, so he’s going to bring a lot of energy,” guard T.J. Dunans said of Williams. “When he comes back, we’re really going to be rolling then. He really can shoot the ball.”

TIP-INS

1. Canty ranks fourth in the SEC in scoring and second in both assists per game (5.3) and free-throw percentage (.917).

2. Auburn is 15-3 against teams from the Southland Conference, but Northwestern State won the only meeting between the schools in November 2013.

3. Tigers freshman F Horace Spencer is averaging three blocks over 20 minutes per game, tying him for first in the SEC.

PREDICTION: Auburn 81, Northwestern State 64