Auburn 119, Northwestern State 81

All five Auburn starters scored in double figures, led by guard T.J. Dunans’ 20 points, as the Tigers rolled past Northwestern State 119-81 Friday at Auburn Arena.

Point guard Kareem Canty scored 17 points and recorded 10 assists, helping the Tigers improve to 3-1 under first-year coach Bruce Pearl. Forward Tyler Harris added 18 points, and forward Cinmeon Bowers added 17 for the Tigers.

Northwestern State guard Zeek Woodley poured in a game-high 29 points, but the Demons could not overcome a significant disadvantage on the backboards.

Auburn used an 8-0 run to end the first half and led 47-37 at halftime, behind 14 points from Bowers. Northwestern State (1-5) jumped out to an early lead, but couldn’t keep up with the Tigers on the glass. The Tigers outrebounded the Demons 26-12 in the first half. Woodley had 12 points for Northwestern State in the first half.

Auburn’s rebounding dominance continued in the second half. For the game, the Tigers outrebounded the Demons 45-24. Auburn freshman guard Bryce Brown came off the bench to score 15 points.

Northwestern State guard Devonte Hall chipped in 15 points for the Demons.