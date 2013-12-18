Preview: Northwestern State at Baylo

Twelve days after upsetting Kentucky, No. 15 Baylor gets a different kind of test Wednesday from visiting Northwestern State. The Demons’ frenetic offense is averaging 84.9 possessions and 89 points while a quick defense forces a NCAA-leading 20.2 turnovers. The high-speed attack isn’t all good news for the Demons, who rank 344th out of 345 teams with 90 points allowed per game. The Demons don’t have the height to compete with Baylor’s starting frontcourt of 6-6 Royce O‘Neale, 6-9 Cory Jefferson and 7-1 Isaiah Austin. The Bears have outrebounded every opponent and are ranked sixth at plus-12.3 on the boards. “You have a lot of length and a lot of talent and a lot of athleticism out there,” coach Scott Drew said after the Kentucky win. “I think that was just a big focal point for us and I think the guys did a good job executing (and) rebounding as a team.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (4-5): The Demons, who averaged 106.5 points in their four wins, are led by Jalan West’s 17.8 points and 5.9 assists. DeQuan Hicks adds 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while Zikiteran Woodley contributes 12.8 points on 60 percent shooting. The Demons have only won the rebounding battle once this season and are minus-8.7 on the boards.

ABOUT BAYLOR (8-1): Jefferson leads the Bears, who have won eight straight at home, with 13.4 points and 8.7 rebounds. Austin adds 10.8 points and five rebounds and the pair have combined for 43 blocks. Kenny Chery is averaging 11.6 points with a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio and is playing with great confidence, Drew said, after an 18-point performance against Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor leads the series 6-1, the last meeting coming in 2002.

2. Jefferson started the week tied for the Big 12 lead with four double-doubles.

3. The Demons play at Texas-El Paso on Thursday, their second trip this season with two games in two nights in different cities.

PREDICTION: Baylor 91, Northwestern State 79