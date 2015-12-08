Preview: Northwestern State at Baylor

Baylor coach Scott Drew hoped Sunday’s matchup with Vanderbilt would give the Bears a taste of how rugged Big 12 Conference play will be starting next month, and now the Bears have to refocus after a thrilling victory in a meeting of ranked teams. No. 15 Baylor hosts struggling Northwestern State on Tuesday, two days after rallying from 13 points down to upend the Commodores 69-67.

“A game of runs against a good team and it felt like a conference environment,” Drew said of Baylor’s sixth victory in seven games, which vaulted the Bears eight spots in this week’s rankings and gives the Big 12 five teams ranked in the top 15. Conference player of the week Taurean Prince ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 16.6 points per game, helping spark an offense averaging 83.4 points per contest. The Bears bring a 30-game non-conference home winning streak into Tuesday’s contest against Northwestern State, which has lost six of its first seven. The Demons have not played since suffering a 117-78 blowout loss last Tuesday at Arkansas, the fourth time in seven games they have allowed 90 or more points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (1-6): The Demons endured a rough opening first three weeks, losing at Ole Miss, at Arizona, at Auburn and at Arkansas, and losing senior point guard Jalen West for the season to a knee injury. Junior guard Zeek Woodley leads the team with 24.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shooting 53.7 percent from the field. Northwestern State has lost its past two games by a combined 77 points, giving up 119 points to Auburn on 58.1 percent shooting and 117 against the Razorbacks on 55.7 percent shooting.

ABOUT BAYLOR (6-1): The Bears showed their explosiveness against Vanderbilt, getting a career-best 30 points from Prince and a season-high 15 points from Lester Medford – including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42.4 seconds left. Rico Gathers became the school’s all-time leading rebounder with his fourth double-double of the season (10 points, 13 rebounds), and Baylor extended its streak of not allowing 75 or more points to 52 games in a row. The Bears are second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (61.4 points per game), holding opponents to 38 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Bears are 37th out of 351 teams nationally in scoring, ranking fifth in the Big 12.

2. Baylor ranks fourth nationally in assists per game (21.6); Medford is tied for second in the conference at 5.6 per contest.

3. Woodley has scored 22 points or more four times, including 29 against Auburn and 26 vs. Arkansas.

PREDICTION: Baylor 105, Northwestern State 72