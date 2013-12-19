(Updated: CORRECTS Hicks and White points in graph 3 CORRECTS times in graph 4)

No. 15 Baylor 91, Northwestern State 84 (OT): Kenny Chery scored 12 of his 20 points in overtime and added 10 assists as the host Bears avoided the upset bid.

Cory Jefferson led Baylor (9-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Rico Gathers chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds. Chery scored seven straight points in the extra period on the way to his first double-double.

Jalan West had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Northwestern State (4-6). Zikiteran Woodley added 15 points, while DeQuan Hicks scored 15 and Brison White 11.

Jefferson’s dunk powered a 10-2 Baylor run for a 54-45 lead with 15:06 left. The Demons got within a point on Tyler Washington’s fast-break layup with 5:27 remaining and again on White’s putback with 1:17 to play.

West tied the game with his fourth 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go in regulation and the Bears missed two chances in the final seconds. Chery opened overtime with a three-point play and followed Gary Franklin’s 3-pointer with a layup and a 3 to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor C Isaiah Austin (zero points in nine minutes) did not start of the first time this season because of a coach’s decision and did not enter the game until four minutes into the second half. ... Baylor had a height advantage but was outrebounded (38-36) for the first time this season. ... The Bears’ nine-game home win streak is the seventh longest in Ferrell Center history.