No. 16 Baylor 75, Northwestern State 62

Baylor came on strong in the second half to put away Northwestern State 75-62 on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Forward Rico Gathers recorded 31 points and 21 rebounds to lead the No. 16 Bears. Guard Al Freeman pitched in 15 points.

Baylor (7-1) outrebounding the Demons 47-18.

Guard Zeek Woodley scored 21 to lead Northwestern State (1-7).

The Bears made seven of their first nine shots of the second half to gain a 53-44 lead when forward Terry Maston made a layup on an assist by guard Lester Medrod with 13:07 left.

The Demons never came within five points after that. Gathers made a layup to put the Bears ahead 71-57 for Baylor’s largest lead.

Gathers had 18 points and 10 rebounds by halftime, but the Bears led by just one point at the break.

Northwestern State grabbed an early six-point lead, pulling ahead 14-8 when guard Sabri Thompson hit a 3-pointer at the 14-minute mark of the first half.

The Bears never led by more than three points in the first 20 minutes despite outrebounding the Demons, 27-10 during that span. Baylor was 1 for 9 from 3-point range in the first half.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State got to the free-throw line and made 11 of 12 in the first 20 minutes.