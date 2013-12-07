Preview: Northwestern State at Memphis

Memphis passed its most recent test by avenging its only loss, but figures to get challenged in a much different way Saturday at home against Northwestern State. The No. 15 Tigers are coming off their biggest victory of the season – Sunday’s 73-68 victory over Oklahoma State in the Old Spice Classic title game – after they suffered their only loss Nov. 19 against the Cowboys. Memphis returned to its defensive roots, holding Oklahoma State to 33 fewer points in the rematch.

The Tigers have five full days off to savor their tournament victory and rest up for their sixth all-time meeting against the Demons, who will likely invite Memphis to play faster than it already does. Northwestern State topped the 100-point mark for the second time this season in last Saturday’s 107-100 victory over Niagara. No team in college basketball plays at the pace the Demons do (NCAA-high 84.5 possessions per game), but only one team surrenders more points (90.8).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (3-3): The Demons’ win over Niagara marked the first time since 1994 they were involved in a game in which both teams scored at least 100 points. Northwestern State ranked third in the nation in forcing turnovers (19.4 per game) and 12th in steals (10.3) through Wednesday’s games. The Demons also average eight blocks (sixth-most in the country) despite not carrying a player taller than 6-8 on their roster, but have been outrebounded in every game – by an average of 11.3 boards.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (5-1): Shaq Goodwin was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 14 points and 6.7 rebounds en route to claiming Old Spice Classic MVP. Austin Nichols, who joined Goodwin on the all-tournament team, was awarded the league’s Rookie of the Week – becoming the second different Tiger in as many weeks to win the honor (Nick King). Chris Crawford is 13 points shy of becoming the 48th player in school history to score 1,000 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis (84.9 points) and Northwestern State (89.7) lead the AAC and Southland Conference, respectively, in scoring.

2. The Demons have one victory against a ranked opponent (No. 15 Iowa in the 2006 NCAA Tournament).

3. The Tigers are 5-0 all-time versus Northwestern State and 28-1 against schools from the state of Louisiana since the start of the 2000-01 season.

PREDICTION: Memphis 105, Northwestern State 73