Mississippi 90, Northwestern State 76

Stefan Moody had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Mississippi defeat Northwestern State 90-76 in the season opener for both teams Friday at C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum in University, Miss.

The senior guard was the Rebels’ leading scorer last season, averaging 16.6 points per game.

Mississippi forward Sebastian Saiz, whose 5.5 rebounds per game led the team last year, notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Rebels junior guard Sam Finley scored 16 points and junior guard Rasheed Brooks added 11.

Northwestern State senior guard Jalan West, the Demons’ second-leading scorer last season, had a team-high 25 points and six assists. Demons sophomore guard Zeek Woodley, who scored in double figures in all but one game last year, finished with 22 points.

The Demons scored 70 or more points for the 28th time in their last 33 games.

After a West jumper cut Mississippi’s lead to 56-53 with 11:02 left in the second half, Finley scored six points in just over three minutes to spark a 14-6 run that increased the lead to 11.

The Rebels led the Demons 38-32 at halftime.