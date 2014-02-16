Preview: Notre Dame at Boston College

Pat Connaughton and Zach Auguste will enjoy a homecoming of sorts when Notre Dame visits Boston College on Sunday in a matchup of teams near the bottom of the ACC standings. Connaughton, a senior starter who averages 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds, hails from nearby Arlington, Mass., while sophomore reserve Auguste calls Marlborough home. While it will be the first game for the Fighting Irish at Boston College since a Big East clash in 2004, the squads met 15 days ago as host Notre Dame won in overtime to snap a three-game losing streak.

After Steve Donahue guided the team to a 21-13 record in his first season, things have gone south quickly for the Boston College coach, who is 31-57 over the last three campaigns - including a 6-18 mark this year. The Eagles are in the midst of their second four-game losing streak of the season, and a meeting with No.1 Syracuse follows the matchup with the Fighting Irish. “The reality of it is, we’ve gotten ourselves into holes and we’ve probably gotten some bad habits relying on Olivier Hanlan to get us back in the game, which he can do,” Donahue told reporters. “I’d rather us play team basketball that I know we can play.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (13-12, 4-8 ACC): Along with Garrick Sherman and Eric Atkins, Connaughton is one of the more productive players for the Fighting Irish, who have had to make do after the loss of leading scorer Jerian Grant earlier in the season. Connaughton had 17 points and nine rebounds in the victory over the Eagles on Feb.1 but has gone seven games since his last 20-point performance. Sherman leads the squad with 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while Atkins puts up 14 points and 4.9 assists per game.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-18, 2-9): The sophomore Hanlan has come to play in just about every game for the Eagles, averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists - including 25 points in a loss to Duke. “During the season, I‘m just trying to focus on the team things and playing hard,” he told reporters. “I know whenever I‘m aggressive, good things happen. I’ve got to play hard and keep being positive.” Ryan Anderson is the only other player to average double figures at 15 points and also leads the team in rebounding with 6.9.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Irish lead the series 12-10 but are just 2-6 on the road.

2. Auguste averages 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while playing 15.6 minutes.

3. Connaughton was 4-2 with a 1.71 ERA as a pitcher on the Notre Dame baseball team last season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 70, Boston College 65