Preview: Notre Dame at Boston College

After a stretch during which it struggled to score, Notre Dame may have rediscovered its high-powered offense. The 10th-ranked Fighting Irish will try to maintain their momentum on that end of the floor and keep alive their slim chances at a regular-season ACC crown when they visit Boston College on Saturday. Notre Dame, which was the highest-scoring team in the league for much of the season, went 2-2 while averaging 65.8 points - nearly 14 below its average - before rebounding Tuesday against Wake Forest.

Jerian Grant provided 24 points and 10 assists in the 88-75 victory as the Irish overcame a 1-for-12 start from the floor to post their best scoring output in ACC action. Mike Brey’s squad will be well aware of Eagles guard Olivier Hanlan, who leads all scorers in league play (21.5 points) and has produced 27.6 over his last five games for last-place Boston College, including 28 in a 71-63 loss at Notre Dame on Feb. 4. Hanlan outscored the rest of his team with 32 points in a 69-60 setback at Florida State on Wednesday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (23-4, 11-3 ACC): The Fighting Irish did not exactly shoot the lights out against Wake Forest, hitting on 40.3 percent of its field-goal tries, but a season-best 27-for-28 effort at the free-throw line was the difference. Grant made all eight of his attempts and has converted 15 straight over the last two games after a dismal 1-for-7 showing in a 30-point loss at Duke earlier this month. Accuracy at the line is critical for a team that has had more attempts than its opponent in 10 of its 14 conference games.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-16, 1-12): Hanlan’s 28 points at Notre Dame earlier this month included a season-high six 3-pointers in nine attempts, and the star almost single-handedly made it a competitive game after his team endured a woeful start. The Eagles trailed by as many as 25 points in the first half and by 19 with under nine minutes remaining, but Hanlan hit four 3-pointers and a layup in under three minutes down the stretch to make it interesting. The ACC Player of the Year candidate is carrying a massive load on many fronts - playing all but two minutes over the five-game hot stretch, which includes a double-overtime loss to Miami on Monday.

TIP-INS

1. Irish G Pat Connaughton has hit three 3-pointers in each of his last three games and is shooting a career-high 44.8 percent from beyond the arc.

2. The Eagles had only six free-throw attempts - all by F Aaron Brown - while Notre Dame got to the line 19 times in the previous meeting.

3. Boston College G Patrick Heckmann has recorded 19 assists over his last three games after producing 25 over his previous 11.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 75, Boston College 68