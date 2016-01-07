Preview: Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey felt that his team was outclassed by a more experienced group in its ACC opener. The Fighting Irish will have the edge in experience and perhaps an easier time of it when they visit Boston College on Thursday.

Brey’s squad had four players in double figures and shot a respectable 48.2 percent on Saturday against fifth-ranked Virginia, but still fell 77-66. “Today was kind of men among boys,” Brey told reporters. “I thought anytime we tried to make a run and get some hope, they squelched it like a veteran mature group.” The Eagles stand in stark contrast to the Cavaliers with an ACC-high nine freshman, six of whom played in Saturday’s 81-64 loss to then-No. 12 Duke. Notre Dame has won five straight meetings and nine of the last 10 between the former Big East foes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (9-4, 0-1 ACC): The glaring stat line against Virginia belonged to senior forward Zach Auguste, who was limited to one point and held without a field goal for the first time since last Feb. 7 at Duke. He’s one of five double-digit scorers on the Fighting Irish, four of whom shoot at least 50 percent from the floor while a fifth - forward V.J. Beachem - is the ACC’s best 3-point shooter (45.7 percent) among qualified players. Beachem made his only two 3-point tries and leading scorer Demetrius Jackson had 16 points in the last meeting between these teams, an 87-70 win for Notre Dame last Feb. 21.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-7, 0-1): The increased intensity and challenge of the ACC slate will help to mold the young Eagles, and head coach Jim Christian could see the process playing out against the Blue Devils. “Just a lot we can learn from this,” he told the media. “Our team just has to become more mentally tough. They made one run early in the game, which they’re going to do, you’ve got to respond. And I thought we weren’t mentally tough at that point.” Eli Carter scored a team-high 19 points and freshman Jerome Robinson added 15.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Irish play four of their next five games at home.

2. Notre Dame is last in the ACC in free-throw attempts (237), while Boston College ranks 14th (246).

3. Robinson has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games after being held under 10 points in four of the previous five contests.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 76, Boston College 68