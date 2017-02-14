Preview: Notre Dame at Boston College

No. 20 Notre Dame will try to build off a big home win when it begins a favorable stretch of games at Boston College in an ACC tilt Tuesday night. The Fighting Irish struggled to knock off ranked opponents during a recent 1-5 swoon, but they rode another big day from junior Bonzie Colson to a much-needed 84-72 win over then-No. 15 Florida State on Saturday.

"That was one of the great performances in our program's history against a big-time team on national TV," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters after Colson notched a career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds. "What a delivery. He's in an unbelievable groove." The win has the Irish in a seven-team mix separated by 1 1/2 games atop the ACC entering the week, and they now eye a four-game stretch that features two contests against the last-place Eagles, one against 14th-place North Carolina State and a home game versus Georgia Tech (6-6 in the ACC). Boston College gave the Yellow Jackets a scare with a fast start before a dismal second half led to a 65-54 loss in Atlanta on Saturday. The Eagles, who allowed Georgia Tech to shoot 65.5 percent in losing the second half 50-32, have lost nine in a row.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (19-7, 8-5 ACC): Colson has thrust himself into player of the year discussions with three straight double-doubles, averaging 30 points and 14.5 rebounds in the last two. His 16.7 points per game average leads a quartet of scorers posting at least 14.1 for the ACC's top 3-point shooting team (39.7 percent), and two of them - guards Matt Farrell and Steve Vasturia - had 15 points versus Florida State. Farrell added nine assists and entered Monday ranked third in the conference in that department (5.6).

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-17, 2-11): Sophomore Jerome Robinson and freshman Ky Bowman - the team's top two scorers with a combined average of just under 33 points - were on the mark with 30 total points versus Georgia Tech, but help was nowhere to be found. The rest of the team shot 10-for-43 from the floor, including 1-for-13 from 3-point range, and nobody had more than six points. Guard Jordan Chatman missed all eight of his shots and has seen his scoring totals plummet from 30 to 22 to 10 to seven to two over the past five games.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame leads the ACC in foul shooting (81.2 percent) while Boston College is last (66.7 percent).

2. The Irish have won seven straight meetings, including two by a combined 55 points last season.

3. Vasturia is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds in the last two contests after a three-game stretch in which he had averages of seven points and 2.7 boards.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 80, Boston College 69