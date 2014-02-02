Notre Dame 76, Boston College 73 (OT): Eric Atkins scored a game-high 24 points, including thewinning 3-pointer with one second left in overtime, to rally the host Irish to atough Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Eagles.

Atkins, who hadonly four points in the first half, shot 8-of-12 from the floor the rest of theway for Notre Dame (12-10, 3-6 ACC), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Pat Connaughton added 17points with a game-high four 3-pointers and nine rebounds, while Zach Augusteand V.J. Beachem chipped in 10 points apiece for the Irish, who never led inthe second half.

Ryan Anderson‘s21 points and team-high five rebounds led Boston College (6-15, 2-6), which remainedwinless at Notre Dame since 1997. Lonnie Jackson had 15 points and Joe Rahonadded 13 points and three steals while Olivier Hanlan, the third-leadingscorer in the ACC, finished with a season-low five points on 2-of-5 shooting fromthe floor.

Rahon’s layupin the first minute of overtime gave the Eagles their last lead of the game at68-66 after they had not trailed in thesecond half. Beachem hit a 3-pointer to spark the Irish on a 7-1 run, but apair of Anderson free throws with 36 seconds tied it at 73 before Atkins wonit.

Atkins had sentthe game into overtime by hitting one of two free throws with 0.7 seconds leftin regulation after he was fouled by Hanlan. The Eagles had not trailed sinceearly in the game and still clung to a 66-63 lead on a pair of Lonnie Jackson freethrows with 17 seconds remaining before Garrick Sherman’s jumper with eightseconds left and Atkins’ free throw forced overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: NotreDame struggled in a close first half where it shot just over 37 percent and hadno scoring contributions from its bench, which finished with 15 points in thesecond half and overtime. ¦ Boston College G Alex Dragicevich, who transferredfrom Notre Dame as a sophomore, made his first start against his former school andhis first start since Dec. 28, finishing with seven points. ¦ The Irish beatBoston College for the sixth time in seven meetings and posted their sixth straightseries win at home.