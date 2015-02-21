No. 10 Notre Dame 87, Boston College 70: Freshman Bonzie Colson scored 12 of his career-high 16 points in the first half to help the visiting Fighting Irish win their third straight.

Demetrius Jackson had 15 points - 13 in the second half - and Zach Auguste added 14 for Notre Dame (24-4, 12-3 ACC), which shot a season-high 66 percent while pulling even with first-place Virginia in the win column. Steve Vasturia, Jerian Grant and V.J. Beachem added 10 points apiece as the Fighting Irish won for the ninth time in their last 10 meetings with the Eagles.

Aaron Brown paced last-place Boston College (9-17, 1-13) with 22 points and ACC leading scorer Olivier Hanlan added 19. Dennis Clifford contributed 17 points and a team-high six rebounds as the Eagles dropped their eighth in a row.

Colson had two straight hoops to give Notre Dame an early 13-7 lead and three in a row late in the first half to push the lead to 37-28. The Eagles clawed to within five points at the break and cut their deficit to 45-41 on Dimitri Batten’s 3-pointer less than five minutes into the second half.

Jackson answered with a triple on the other end to ignite a 14-5 burst capped by Beachem’s layup that made it 59-46 with 11 minutes to go. Batten scored to get the deficit back to 11 and a three-point play by Clifford with under eight minutes left made it a 10-point gap, but the Irish responded once more with a decisive 13-2 surge - including six points by Jackson - and BC never threatened again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colson, who shot 8-of-9, had reached double figures only once in his career with 10 points at Georgia Tech on Jan. 14. ... Grant added 11 assists after recording 10 in his last time out against Wake Forest. ... Notre Dame had a 29-20 advantage on the glass.