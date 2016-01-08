Notre Dame 82, Boston College 54

Forward Bonzie Colson scored 16 points and forward Zach Auguste had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to an 82-54 Atlantic Coast Conference blowout of Boston College on Thursday night in Boston.

Colson, whose father was once an assistant coach at Boston College, shot 8-for-9 from the field as the Irish, the defending conference champions, evened their league record at 1-1 and raised their overall mark to 10-4.

Notre Dame, outrebounding the Eagles 35-19, erased an early 9-4 deficit with a 12-0 run and never looked back.

Guard Steve Vasturia added 13 points and six assists for the Irish, who lost their conference opener at Virginia last Saturday and host No. 24 Pittsburgh this Saturday. Freshman forward Matt Ryan scored nine points while going 3-for-4 from 3-point range, with the Irish going 11-for-17 from behind the arc.

Guard Eli Carter, averaging 17.3 points per game coming in, and center Dennis Clifford led Boston College (7-8, 0-2) with 13 points apiece. Freshman guard Jerome Robinson had 11. However, Carter and Robinson combined to go 7-for-25 from the floor and 3-for-11 from 3-point range.

The game was quickly played with only 21 fouls called, only eight on the Eagles.