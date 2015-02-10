Preview: Notre Dame at Clemson

Notre Dame looks to recover from its biggest defeat since 1999 when it visits defensive-minded Clemson for the first time ever on Tuesday in ACC play. The 11th-ranked Fighting Irish suffered a 90-60 setback at No. 5 Duke on Saturday for their second loss in three games and will send out their productive offense against one of the top defenses in the league. Clemson, which allows 60.3 points per game, saw its four-game win streak end Sunday with a 56-45 loss to Miami (Fla.).

The Tigers have held five straight opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field, but they will have to improve offensively to finish strong. Clemson’s defense faces a huge challenge against Notre Dame, which boasts four players averaging more than 12 points and ranks second nationally in field-goal percentage (51.5). All-American candidate Jerian Grant leads the Irish, averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (21-4, 9-3 ACC): Coach Mike Brey told reporters after the Duke loss that ”in this league, you’ve got to have a short memory.” The Fighting Irish hope to get back to being the team that averages 80 points with Grant, Pat Connaughton (13.3 points, team-best 8.1 rebounds) and Zach Auguste (13.1, 6.3) putting up big numbers. Demetrius Jackson also scores 12.8 per game and Steve Vasturia is averaging 14.7 points over the last three contests.

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-9. 6-5): The Tigers shot 32.8 percent from the floor against Miami while dropping to 40.9 for the season, last in the ACC, but they’re fourth in the league in field-goal percentage defense (38.8). Jaron Blossomgame was held to six points by the Hurricanes on Sunday, but leads the team in scoring (12.8) and rebounds (7.9). Freshman Donte Grantham (9.8 points) has scored 23 combined points in the last two games and Jordan Roper is averaging 15.4 points over his past five.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame, which beat Clemson 68-64 in double overtime last season in their first meeting, will host the Tigers in the last regular-season contest March 7.

2. The Fighting Irish has drained 221 3-pointers – 32 more than any other ACC team – and makes a league-best 40.1 percent.

3. Clemson C Landry Nnoko has at least one block in 20 of 23 games and is third in the league at 1.8 per contest.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 71, Clemson 62