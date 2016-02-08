Preview: Notre Dame at Clemson

Coming off its biggest win of the season, Notre Dame will try to avoid a letdown when it visits Clemson in a key ACC matchup Monday night. The two teams enter with identical 7-4 records in league play, but the Fighting Irish have the momentum after an 80-76 win over top-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.

All five starters scored in double figures - four of them in the second half alone - as Mike Brey’s team came back from an early 15-point deficit. “I‘m really proud of our toughness,” Brey told reporters. “I thought our toughness really showed in the second half in some of our defensive possessions, an area where we have been weak. Defensively, I thought we really dug in and made some great stands.” Defense has been the name of the game for the Tigers, who have held seven of their last eight opponents under 70 points. Unfortunately, they couldn’t muster much on the other end of the floor in Saturday’s 60-57 loss at Virginia Tech.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (16-7, 7-4 ACC): The Fighting Irish got to the line 24 times in the second half to fuel the comeback and leading scorer Demetrius Jackson hit all nine of his attempts in the contest en route to 19 points. That helped to hide another rocky shooting performance for Jackson, who missed all five of his 3-pointers and is 1-of-15 from long range since missing a loss at Syracuse on Jan. 28 due to a hamstring strain. He did play all 40 minutes versus the Tar Heels without a turnover and has only one giveaway in 76 minutes over his last two games for a team that entered Sunday ranked first in the nation in that category (9.2).

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-9, 7-4): Landry Nnoko had a big effort in the loss to the Hokies with 17 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, which left him three shy of becoming the sixth player in school history with 200 in his career. While the big man was 7-of-11 from the floor, his teammates combined to go 13-of-46 and leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame was held to eight points for his first single-digit showing in ACC play. Blossomgame averaged 19.5 points and 12 rebounds in a pair of losses to Notre Dame last season.

TIP-INS

1. Fighting Irish F Zach Auguste has at least 10 rebounds in six of his last seven games.

2. Tigers F Donte Grantham is 25-of-26 from the foul line over a 10-game stretch.

3. Clemson leads the ACC with an 80 percent mark from the line in conference play. Notre Dame ranks second at 76.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 73, Clemson 68