Notre Dame 89, Clemson 83

Senior forward Zach Auguste scored 19 points and junior guard Demetrius Jackson added 17 as Notre Dame held off Clemson 89-83 in an ACC game Monday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The Fighting Irish (17-7, 8-4 in ACC) bolted to an 11-2 lead and never trailed, handing the Tigers (14-10, 7-5) their first loss at “The Well” since Dec. 18.

Related Coverage Preview: Notre Dame at Clemson

Forward V.J. Beachem added 15 points for Notre Dame while forward Bonzie Colson had 11 and guard Steve Vasturia 10.

Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame scored a career-high 30 points for Clemson, including 21 in the second half. Junior guard Avry Holmes added 17 for the Tigers while sophomore forward Donte Grantham had 15.

The Fighting Irish led by as many as nine points on two occasions in the first half before settling for a 35-29 advantage at the break.

Clemson opened the second half with a 9-4 run to cut the Irish’s lead to 39-38, but Notre Dame gradually pulled away, connecting on 11-of-12 shots during a seven-minute stretch late in the game.

The Fighting Irish, coming off an 80-76 victory against No. 8 North Carolina, have won seven of their last nine games.

The Tigers, who have lost three of four, fell to 0-4 against Notre Dame as the Irish remained the lone ACC team that the Tigers have never defeated.