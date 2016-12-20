No. 25 Notre Dame stops mini-slide with win at home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- No. 25 Notre Dame is back at home and back on track.

After losing two consecutive December games for the first time since 2003, the Irish returned to their winning ways on Monday night in Purcell Pavilion with a 77-62 victory over Colgate.

V.J. Beachem led the Irish (10-2) with 20 points in the team’s first home game in 13 days.

Will Rayman was the leading scorer for Colgate (2-10) with 18 points.

The Irish led by 16 points at halftime despite laboring to a season-low 36 points in the first 20 minutes.

Notre Dame struggled to score, mainly because it struggled to take care of the ball. The Irish entered the week the nation’s best in fewest turnovers at 8.4 per game, but they were guilty of 10 in the opening half.

On the flip side, the 20 points allowed by Notre Dame was a season low.

When Matt Ryan connected on a 3-pointer with 5:11 left before halftime, it gave Notre Dame a 25-15 lead and marked the 12th time in 12 games that the Irish have led by as many as 10 points.

NOTES: Colgate’s wins are against Cornell and Union. The Raiders opened with a road loss at Syracuse. They are 1-5 on the road. ... This was the first of three straight games and five of seven away from home for Colgate. ... Colgate won two Patriot League games last year against eventual regular-season champion Bucknell, whose coaching staff included former Notre Dame guard Ryan Ayers, now in his first season as an assistant for Mike Brey. ... The Raiders were picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the 10-team Patriot League. ... Irish associate head coach Rod Balanis spent four years as an assistant at Colgate. ... Notre Dame entered the week the top free-throw shooting team in the country (86.4). G Matt Farrell is 27 of 27 from the foul line. ... Notre Dame leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in seven different statistical categories. ... The Irish have been outrebounded by an average of nine rebounds in the previous two games. ... Notre Dame closes nonconference play Dec. 28 against Saint Peter‘s.