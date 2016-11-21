Preview: Notre Dame vs. Colorado

Notre Dame and Colorado are both unranked and under the national radar despite impressive 3-0 starts. That could change with a successful trip to Brooklyn, N.Y., where the two teams will meet in the semifinals of the Legends Classic on Monday night.

“We could really make a move and make a statement early in the season if we keep handling our business,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of getting a pair of wins over the Buffaloes and either Texas or Northwestern on Tuesday. Colorado coach Tad Boyle, whose team has cruised to easy wins over Sacramento State (90-53), Seattle (67-55) and Louisiana-Monroe (89-70), believes the next two games will be a perfect primer for what figures to be a very competitive Pac-12 Conference race. “That’s why games like this are fun to play in in the preseason, because you get a feel for where you’re at,” Boyle said. “It’s going to be a Pac-12 level basketball team and program.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (3-0): Senior forward V.J. Beacham is off to a torrid start, averaging a team-best 19.7 points while shooting 46.7 percent (7-of-15) from 3-point range. Junior guard Bonzie Colson, who has a seven-foot wingspan to go with his 6-foot-5 frame, is second in scoring (19.3) but leads the team in both rebounds (8.0) and blocked shots (2.0). Senior forward Steve Vasturia, arguably the team’s top defender, also is averaging in double figures (12.7).

ABOUT COLORADO (3-0): Senior guard Josh Fortune leads the team in scoring (12.3) but it is 6-foot-5 senior guard Derrick White, a transfer from Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs, who has been turning heads. White is second on the team in scoring (12.0) and has also excelled at point guard where he is averaging 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Senior forward Wesley Gordon leads the team in rebounding (11.7) while senior forward Xavier Johnson (11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds) and 6-6 junior guard George King (9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) also are off to good starts.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame is second in the nation in assist/turnover ratio at 3.4.

2. The Fighting Irish rank fourth in fewest turnovers per game with an average of 5.5 per game.

3. Colorado is averaging 15.8 offensive rebounds per game.

PREDICTION: Colorado 82, Notre Dame 78