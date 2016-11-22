Notre Dame beats Colorado to stay unbeaten

Junior forward Bonzie Colson recorded the fifth double-double of his career, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Notre Dame's 89-81 win over Colorado on Monday in the first game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in New York.

Matt Farrell added 20 points and six assists and V.J. Beachem and Steve Vasturia scored 17 points apiece for the Irish (4-0).

Xavier Johnson led Colorado (3-1) with 23 points and Derrick White added 20 points.

Notre Dame preserved the win by making all eight of its free throws in the final minute. It was 27 of 29 from the line for the game.

Notre Dame will meet the winner of the second game between Texas and Northwestern in Tuesday's final.

An early 15-4 run moved the Notre Dame lead to 34-18 with 8:11 left in the first half. Beacham drained two 3-pointers and Matt Ryan nailed one in the outburst.

A layup from Vasturia provided Notre Dame with a 47-30 lead, its largest of the first half, with 1:42 before halftime. The Irish were 6-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Colson scored 12 points and Beachem and Farrell contributed 10 points each for a 50-35 Notre Dame halftime edge. Colorado led for only 28 seconds in the half.

Colorado got to within single digits at 66-57 with 9:15 to play, but a layup from Farrell and a traditional three-point play on a baseline dunk from Beacham extended the Notre Dame lead to 71-57 one minute later.

A jumper and two free throws by Bryce Peters got the Buffaloes to within 71-65 with 4:19 to play, and Colorado creeped back to within 75-70 on a layup by Johnson with 1:58 left.

George King's 3-pointer sliced the Notre Dame lead to 81-77 with 49 seconds to play, but two free throws from Vasturia and two from Farrell moved the Irish lead to 85-77 with 33 seconds left.