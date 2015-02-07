Preview: Notre Dame at Duke

Notre Dame can make a big statement in the ACC race if it can defeat Duke for the second time in 11 days when the teams meet Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 10th-ranked Fighting Irish topped the Blue Devils 77-73 at home Jan. 28, capping a five-game winning streak that pushed them into the heart of the regular-season title chase. It was Notre Dame’s second straight win over Duke since joining the ACC last season, but it is 0-15 all-time versus the Blue Devils in road and neutral meetings.

While the Fighting Irish stumbled in the wake of the win over Duke — losing at Pittsburgh before surviving a late charge to knock off Boston College on Wednesday — the fifth-ranked Blue Devils have turned it around with a huge victory at then-No. 2 Virginia and then a hard-fought 72-66 home triumph over Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Justise Winslow had 15 points and 10 rebounds while fellow freshman Jahlil Okafor — who is pitted against Notre Dame’s Jerian Grant in most ACC Player of the Year discussions — had 14 and eight as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski picked up his conference-record 423rd win.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (21-3, 9-2 ACC): The Fighting Irish have made a living out of winning close games by going 7-2 in ACC play when the final margin is in single digits, but they have not been so dominant down the stretch in recent contests. Pittsburgh shot 68.2 percent to come from behind and knock off Notre Dame last Saturday and Boston College fell behind 34-9 before slowly crawling to within six points late in its loss at South Bend on Wednesday. “We got a little bit out of our rhythm and forced some shots instead of moving the ball like we usually do,” said Grant, who tied Steve Vasturia for the team lead with 17 points and added seven assists against the Eagles to move into third place on the school’s all-time list.

ABOUT DUKE (19-3, 6-3): As the lone senior playing significant minutes on a team that is left with only eight scholarship players, Blue Devils point guard Quinn Cook is about as important to his team as any player in the country. He put Duke on his shoulders against the Yellow Jackets with all 17 of his points in the second half, which has been a tough time period for a team lacking depth. Cook, who has scored in double figures in all but two games this season, played all 40 minutes in the loss to Notre Dame and is the lone Blue Devil among the top 10 in minutes played in ACC play.

TIP-INS

1. Winslow has a total of 21 rebounds over the last two games after grabbing five over a span of 62 minutes in his previous three contests.

2. Notre Dame G Pat Connaughton’s next 3-pointer will move him into seventh place alone on the school’s all-time list, eight behind sixth-place Ryan Hoover (248).

3. Duke, which is 9-1 at home, has lost more than one home game just twice over the past 14 seasons.

PREDICTION: Duke 74, Notre Dame 71