Preview: Notre Dame vs. Duke

Guards Quinn Cook and Tyus Jones have combined to fuel Duke’s 12-game winning streak and a berth in Friday’s ACC semifinals. The second-seeded and No. 2 ranked Blue Devils meet third-seeded and No. 9 ranked Notre Dame for a trip to the conference title game, sparked by Cook’s 18.6 points per game and Jones’ 12.9 points and 7.2 assists during the winning streak. Duke smashed North Carolina State 77-53 in Thursday’s quarterfinals, shooting 58.6 percent from the field.

The Fighting Irish are one victory away from playing for the ACC championship in their second season in the conference, and Notre Dame is one of three teams to beat Duke this season. Jerian Grant, one of the top players in the ACC, scored 23 points with 12 assists in Notre Dame’s 77-73 home victory over Duke on Jan. 28, but the Blue Devils smashed the Fighting Irish 11 days later, 90-60. Notre Dame blew a 20-point lead Thursday before downing Miami (Fla.), 70-63.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (27-4): The Fighting Irish shot 62.5 percent in the first half Thursday, then went nearly 12 minutes without a field goal in shooting 31.6 percent after halftime. Steve Vasturia led Notre Dame with 16 points against Miami and is 6-of-10 from 3-point range in his past three games. Pat Connaughton added 14 points while making 4-of-9 from beyond the arc after going 2-of-11 in his previous two contests.

ABOUT DUKE (29-3): Six Blue Devils reached double figures against the Wolfpack, and the bench play of Marshall Plumlee (career-high 12 points) and Grayson Allen (11 points) allowed Duke to rest its starters for long stretches. Freshman Jahlil Okafor scored 10 points in his first postseason game and is averaging 10.8 points in his past four games. The Blue Devils have shot 50 percent or better from the field 16 times while holding four of their past six opponents to 56 points or less.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has reached the ACC championship 19 times under coach Mike Krzyzewski, winning the title 13 times.

2. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey served as a Duke assistant under Krzyzewski from 1988-95.

3. Duke and Notre Dame are first and second in the ACC in scoring.

PREDICTION: Duke 82, Notre Dame 78