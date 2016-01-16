Preview: Notre Dame at Duke

Perhaps more than any other ACC opponent, Notre Dame has frustrated Duke since joining the conference prior to the start of the 2013-14 season. Coming off a rare league loss, the sixth-ranked Blue Devils look to extend their home winning streak to 18 games Saturday, when they attempt to overcome their recent struggles against the Fighting Irish.

In the two seasons the Irish have been a full-fledged member of the ACC, they have taken three of the four meetings - even handing Duke its final loss in the conference tournament semifinals prior to its run to the national championship last season. For the first time since forward Amile Jefferson was lost indefinitely to a foot injury eight games ago, the Blue Devils’ lack of proven frontcourt depth played a key role in their 68-63 loss at Clemson on Wednesday. “If there’s only so much lead in your pencil, you have to be careful how many words you write. But that’s the game and you’ve got to be really smart. It’s tough for a young team to be really smart,” coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters as 7-1 center Marshall Plumlee and 6-9 swingman Brandon Ingram battled foul trouble. Notre Dame, which took two of three from Duke last season, has dropped both of its games against ranked opponents in 2015-16 but rebounded from last weekend’s home loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh with a 72-64 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (11-5, 2-2 ACC): Coach Mike Brey credited the decision to start freshman forward Matt Ryan over Bonzie Colson - his first change to the lineup this season - as one of the key reasons Zach Auguste was able to score a season-high 24 points Wednesday. '‘I thought it helped us get off to a better start,” Brey told reporters. “I thought it really freed up Auguste for a lot of rim rolls. That’s why he was so good, because we had a fourth shooter on the floor much of the night.” The Irish also tied their program-high total in an ACC matchup with 43 rebounds, surprisingly battling a Georgia Tech team tied for 19th in Division I in rebounding margin to a draw.

ABOUT DUKE (14-3, 3-1): With Plumlee and Ingram compromised and 6-10 freshman Chase Jeter fouling out in only four minutes of action, the Blue Devils were outrebounded 36-24 on Wednesday - their second-largest deficit this season. Duke drained 11 3-pointers versus Clemson - marking the fifth time this season it knocked down at least 10 - but uncharacteristically went only 2-of-7 from the foul line after entering the contest scoring 23.2 percent of its points from the stripe. Grayson Allen (team-high 20.3 points) is shooting 58.9 percent over his last five games after connecting at a 46.3-percent clip over the team’s first 12 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Duke’s only win against Notre Dame since the schools became conference rivals was a 90-60 rout on Feb. 7 in the only one of the four meetings over the last two years that was played at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

2. The Irish have recorded 10 or fewer turnovers in nine games this season and rank fifth nationally in turnovers per game (9.5).

3. The Blue Devils on Wednesday lost for the first time in 19 career games when Allen scores in double figures.

PREDICTION: Duke 85, Notre Dame 75