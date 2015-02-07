Duke rolls over Notre Dame by 30 points

DURHAM, N.C. -- That was off the charts even for fourth-ranked Duke.

“We have not executed that way in a long time,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “It was almost perfect. It was so good.”

The Blue Devils rarely missed in the first half in building a 30-point lead and then finished off 10th-ranked Notre Dame in a 90-60 romp Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the atmosphere was similar to that of a visit from one of the Blue Devils’ fiercest rivals.

Center Jahlil Okafor scored 20 points, doing most of his damage in the second half, and forward Justise Winslow added 19 points and 11 rebounds to pace Duke.

“It says a lot. It says we can be a great team,” said guard Matt Jones, who notched 17 points. “We can play defense and lock up on people.”

Guard Tyus Jones had 12 points for Duke (20-3, 7-3 in the ACC), which has defeated two Top 10 teams in an eight-day span. Matt Jones, a sophomore, eclipsed his career high by halftime, when he had 15 points.

It was a miserable return for Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, a former Duke assistant coach, as the Fighting Irish made their first visit to Duke as members of the ACC.

Related Coverage Preview: Notre Dame at Duke

“When you go through one like that, I always look at the stat sheet to make sure it’s only one loss,” Brey said. “It was thorough. We were hanging on for dear life. I’ve seen them play a bunch and it has to be one of their best outings.”

Guard Steve Vasturia scored 15 points and guard Demetrius Jackson had 11 points for Notre Dame (21-4, 9-3), which was held below 70 points for only the third time this season.

Duke ended up shooting 60.8 percent (31 of 51) from the field after connecting on 81 percent (17 of 21) in the first half. Freshmen accounted for 28 of Duke’s 40 rebounds.

Notre Dame closed to within 60-42 with 13:25 left, but Duke scored the next 12 points.

“We had one little segment in the second half that looked like us,” Brey said. “But (Duke) quickly answered. Then you just try to finish the game playing with some of our habits.”

Notre Dame hit eight 3-point shots in both matchups with Duke, but there were few similarities to the Fighting Irish’s 77-73 victory less than two weeks earlier.

Duke built a 30-point lead slightly more than 15 minutes into the rematch, connecting on 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

“I would think the atmosphere probably knocked (our players) back on their heels a little bit, as much as you try to diffuse it,” Brey said.

The margin was 50-24 at halftime, with the Blue Devils connecting on a lower percentage of their free throws at 75 percent (9 of 12) than from the field.

That was the most points allowed by Notre Dame in any half of an ACC game in its two seasons in the conference. The Fighting Irish were out of sorts on offense, too, hitting only 3 of 12 shots from two-point range in the half.

Vasturia and forward Pat Connaughton opened the game with 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish before Duke tore off a 14-0 run.

Okafor picked up fouls on back-to-back possessions, putting him on the bench for the final 11:57 of the first half.

“We feel so fortunate to play so well and earn this big win,” Krzyzewski said. “We did a lot of if with Jah on the bench.”

But Duke built its lead to 24-11 by the 10-minute mark.

Matt Jones’ second 3-pointer followed by his two free throws after a steal made it 29-11. He bagged another 3-pointer on Duke’s next possession before guard Quinn Cook’s 3-pointer created a 35-13 bulge.

“It can’t get much better than seeing my teammates out there like that,” Okafor said.

NOTES: This had been Notre Dame’s best start in conference play since coach Mike Brey’s first team in 2000-01 went 9-2 in the Big East Conference. ... Duke is 4-1 against Top 10 teams this season, with the loss to Notre Dame. ... Duke is 11-1 this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with more than one home loss only twice in the last 14 seasons. ... Notre Dame is 0-7 all-time at Cameron Indoor Stadium. ... It was the second meeting in 11 days, with Notre Dame topping Duke 77-73 on Jan. 28 in South Bend, Ind. ... Bill Raftery and Grant Hill, who earlier in the week were named to the Final Four television broadcast team, were part of the crew working Saturday’s game for CBS. ... Duke has a quick turnaround with Monday night’s game at Florida State. ... Notre Dame goes to Clemson on Tuesday night.