Notre Dame upsets No. 2 Duke in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Notre Dame is on a path to something special for its basketball program.

In the process, the Irish are finding out that this Atlantic Coast Conference tournament can be a fun thing.

Forward Bonzie Colson scored 17 points and guard Demetrius Jackson had 15 points as 11th-ranked Notre Dame led for most of the game in a 74-64 upset of second-ranked Duke Blue Devils in the tournament semifinals Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Now it’s on to a league tournament final for the first time.

“I think we went to six semifinals in the Big East and just couldn’t get there,” Irish coach Mike Brey said, referring making it to a championship game. “I guess it’s only fitting that to get (the title) you’ve got to go through Duke and North Carolina down here on their turf. ... This would be as good as anything we’ve done in our history.”

Guard Jerian Grant added 13 points for the Irish, who built a big lead, then held on down the stretch.

“We’ve been there in that situation a lot this season and we just had to keep battling,” Colson said of fending off the Blue Devils.

Third-seeded Notre Dame (28-5), in just its second season in the ACC, meets fifth-seeded North Carolina (24-10) in Saturday night’s final.

Center Jahlil Okafor scored 28 points for Duke (29-4) on 13-of-18 shooting from the field. Forward Justise Winslow added 11 points and guard Tyus Jones had 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Duke, which has won 19 league tournament titles, had its 12-game winning streak snapped. Two of the team’s four losses this year came to Notre Dame, which lost by 30 points at Duke last month.

“For about the first 24 minutes, I‘m not sure I don’t know who we were coaching,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We weren’t doing anything. We weren’t following instructions and it was like an out-of-body experience.”

The Irish made 22 of 25 free throws to help facilitate the upset.

Notre Dame’s 45-28 lead with 17:49 left was reduced to 49-41 in about four minutes, causing an Irish timeout with 13:27 left.

Duke cut the deficit to nine a few times. Several times, the Blue Devils had a chance to make a run but misfired on 3-pointers. They made only two of their first 11 long-range attempts and finished 3 of 17.

At 66-59, Duke was as close as it had been since 12-5. Okafor scored again in the low post and Jones made a 3-pointer to close the gap to 68-64.

But Okafor missed two foul shots with 1:48 to play.

Notre Dame guard Pat Connaughton then drilled a 17-footer before a Duke turnover, and the rest was done on free throws.

“We had a lot of heart and had to keep battling,” Colson said.

Duke didn’t have enough to pull off the total comeback, but Krzyzewski said at least there were things gained by making a solid charge down the stretch.

“The last 16 minutes, we played like we have played,” he said. “This has been a great basketball team. They finally found their character, and they put themselves in a position where they could win the game, which, to me, was unbelievable with how poorly we’ve played (for so long tonight).”

Duke will wait until Sunday to see if it’s awarded a No. 1 regional seed for the NCAA tournament.

Notre Dame saw a 20-point lead vanish a night earlier in the quarterfinals against Miami, but then recovered to regain the lead.

Okafor picked up his second foul with 5:22 left in the first half. He went to the bench briefly, but was back on the court because the Blue Devils needed him.

Notre Dame led by as many as 16 points in the first half before taking a 41-26 lead to the break.

“We’ve gotten off to two great starts and we need to do that (against North Carolina),” Brey said.

Duke’s largest halftime deficit this season had been a four-point hole against St. John‘s.

Notre Dame broke out to an 18-5 lead, a strong start for the second night in a row.

The Irish made 10 of their first 17 shots from the field without attempting a 3-pointer. They did much of their damage driving into the lane, resulting in four three-point plays in the first half.

Notre Dame’s only successful 3-pointer before halftime was forward V.J. Beachem’s launch for the final basket of the half.

Duke had a stretch of about five minutes without scoring.

If there was a downside for the Irish, Grant was stuck with his second foul with 47 seconds left in the half.

NOTES: Duke and Notre Dame hadn’t met in the postseason since Duke won a second-round game in the 2002 NCAA tournament in Greenville, S.C. ... The teams split regular-season games this year, each winning on their home courts. Notre Dame won 77-73 on Jan. 28 before Duke’s 90-60 trouncing Feb. 7. ... Notre Dame tied the school mark for the second-most victories in a season at 27 by winning Thursday night against Miami. The records is 33 wins for the 1908-09 team. ... Duke played in the tournament semifinals for the 13th time in a 14-year period. ... Duke entered the game with a 39-17 mark in ACC tournament games played at the Greensboro Coliseum. ... Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is a former Duke assistant coach under Mike Krzyzewski.