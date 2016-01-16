Notre Dame upsets No. 9 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Notre Dame thrived in the frenzied moments Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That’s what coach Mike Brey and the Irish might be most proud of as they pulled out a 95-91 victory against No. 9 Duke.

Sophomore forward Bonzie Colson scored a career-high 31 points, including a go-ahead three-point play in the final minute, as Notre Dame claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference triumph.

It’s the first-ever victory for the Irish on Duke’s home court.

“This is the craziest atmosphere in college basketball,” Colson said. “We try to find a chip on our shoulders coming into every game and found it (this time).”

Guard Demetrius Jackson poured in 24 points and guard Steve Vasturia had 22 points as the Irish (12-5, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged a 30-point loss on this court from a year ago.

“Great poise, I think that’s what Demetrius and Steve gave us,” Brey said. “I thought those guys kept us confident and poised.”

At times when Duke appeared ready to wrestle at least some semblance of control of the game, the Irish responded.

“The biggest thing is not to try to play too fast,” Brey said. “In that atmosphere, you try to answer back too fast.”

But that turned out to be a good thing for the Irish, who went at a break-neck speed at times anyway.

Duke freshman guard Luke Kennard tallied 30 points and freshman forward Brandon Ingram had 25 points.

“Winning is difficult in this league and it’s going to be really difficult for us,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Despite all the high scorers, it was Notre Dame guard Rex Pflueger’s 3-pointer as the shot clock was winding down with slightly more than three minutes left that sent the Irish to an 86-80 edge.

Guard Grayson Allen’s layup put Duke on top, 87-86, as part of a 7-0 spurt. Jackson responded with a jumper for Notre Dame with a minute left.

Allen’s two free throws with 47 seconds left regained the lead for Duke (14-4, 3-2), which lost for the second game in a row.

“It’s frustrating for us,” Allen said. “They made a lot of plays.”

Colson converted the three-point play with 35 seconds remaining before Duke guard Matt Jones missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer.

Jackson hit two free throws at the 12.8-second mark. He missed the front end of a one-and-one at the 4-second mark, but the Irish forward Zach Auguste snatched the rebound and then made two clinching free throws.

Allen ended up with 18 points.

“We’ve got to enjoy it for a day and then we have to get back to work,” Brey said. “It’s a resume win as we try to get to the NCAA Tournament.”

Colson, a sophomore coming off the bench this week for the first time this season, has reached the 17-point mark four times in his career. Two of those have been games against Duke.

Duke held a 50-45 halftime advantage, marking the third time in a four-game period that it tallied 50 first-half points.

Notre Dame did not lead until 35-34 late in the first half, but Duke scored the next seven points.

Five players reached double-digit scoring totals in the first half.

Ingram scored 14 first-half points despite sitting out a stretch with two fouls. He was tagged with his fourth foul with 17:14 to play.

“He has to be real smart about the way he plays,” Krzyzewski said.

The Irish scored 11 of the first 12 points in the second half to take a 56-51 lead. Duke went without a field goal for more than three minutes to start the half.

NOTES: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s former assistants are 4-21 as head coaches against his teams. Notre Dame’s Mike Brey owns each of the victories. ... Notre Dame won two of three meetings with Duke last season, but lost a 30-point decision at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke’s ACC tournament loss in the semifinals to Notre Dame was the final defeat of the season for the Blue Devils, who won the national title. ... Notre Dame also won its two previous games against defending national champions, topping Connecticut (2011 title winner) in January 2012 and beating Kentucky (2012 champ) in November 2012. ... Duke is 19-2 when sophomore G Grayson Allen has scored in double figures. The other loss came Wednesday night against Clemson. ... Senior F Zach Auguste, who finished with nine points, notched the seven points needed to become the 57th Notre Dame player with 1,000 points. ... Freshman F Matt Ryan made his first career road start and second overall for Notre Dame. He has switched roles with F Bonzie Colson, who came off the bench. ... Duke is home against Syracuse on Monday night. ... Notre Dame will play three of its next four games at home, beginning Wednesday night against Virginia Tech.