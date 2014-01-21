Preview: Notre Dame at Florida State

Florida State’s strong team defense found a way to throttle three straight ACC foes until a loss over the weekend. The Seminoles attempt to tighten things up at that end again when they return home to host Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish busted out of a three-game slide with a 70-63 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday but have yet to win on the road in ACC play.

Florida State had gone eight straight games without allowing more than 62 points before a 78-66 loss at Virginia on Saturday. The Seminoles allowed the Cavaliers to knock down 7-of-11 from 3-point range and will need to tighten that up against Notre Dame, which is one of the better 3-point-shooting teams in the ACC. Pat Connaughton knocked down four from beyond the arc in Sunday’s triumph and has hit at least three 3-pointers in three of the last four games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (12-5, 3-2 ACC): The Seminoles are enduring a stretch of four of five games on the road, with Notre Dame representing a brief stop back on campus before heading back out to Duke and North Carolina State. Florida State makes its mark on the defensive end and coach Leonard Hamilton took some positives out of the down performance against Virginia. “(The Cavaliers) did an outstanding job of executing their offense and I’m not sure that our defense was as bad as the percentages might indicate,” Hamilton told reporters, “because I thought they made good shots, they made tough shots.”

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (11-7, 2-3): The Fighting Irish got off to an impressive start in conference play with a home win over Duke but could not find the magic again in losses to North Carolina State, Georgia Tech and Maryland. Notre Dame’s biggest improvement Sunday came on the defensive end, where it forced 17 turnovers and held a conference opponent to less than 70 points for the first time. “I thought that overall defensively we played well,” coach Mike Brey told reporters. “…We needed (a win) and hopefully that gets us a little more confident before we head to Tallahassee.”

TIP-INS

1. Florida State G Devon Bookert is 9-for-12 from 3-point range in the last three games.

2. Connaughton has not missed a free throw since Dec. 14 and is 12-for-12 from the line in conference play.

3. The Seminoles lead the ACC in turnovers and had 18 miscues on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Florida State 63, Notre Dame 60