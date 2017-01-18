Preview: Notre Dame at Florida State

Notre Dame is the last unbeaten team in the ACC and the No. 15 Fighting Irish will try to stay that way when they travel to No. 12 Florida State on Wednesday night. The Seminoles were the only other team to make it through the first full week of ACC play without a loss, but their unbeaten run came to an end Saturday when they fell to No. 9 North Carolina 96-83.

The loss halted Florida State's school-record 12-game winning streak that included a 4-0 mark in ACC play for the first time in program history. The Seminoles are headed into the fifth game of a brutal six-game stretch against No. 16 Virginia, Virginia Tech, No. 18 Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and No. 11 Louisville. The Irish are coming off a 76-71 victory against Virginia Tech, which was ranked No. 23 before losing back-to-back games to North Carolina State and Florida State two weeks ago. Notre Dame seems to be doing just enough to stay perfect in conference play, as it has won its five ACC games by an average of 4.6 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (16-2, 5-0 ACC): Bonzie Colson continues to provide for the Fighting Irish in more ways than one, averaging team highs of 15.8 points and 10.9 rebounds. Those aren't the rebounding numbers typically produced by a 6-5 forward, and the most impressive part is Colson is getting more assertive as the competition intensifies, averaging 12.6 rebounds in the five ACC games. About the only downside to Notre Dame's start to conference play has been the inconsistency of V.J. Beachem, the team's top returning scorer this season who has been held to six points or fewer in three of the five games.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (16-2, 4-1): The Seminoles' top rebounder will have a five-inch height advantage on Colson, so it should be worth watching to see how Florida State freshman forward Jonathan Isaac handles the matchup. Isaac is coming off his best performance since missing three games with a hip flexor injury early last month, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to North Carolina, so that's definitely an indication he's at 100 percent. Dwayne Bacon, a 6-7 wing and the team's eading scorer (17.8 points), also figures to present a matchup issue and he's been heating up lately too, averaging 20 points in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame has outscored its five ACC opponents by a total score of 45-11 in the combined final 11:27.

2. The Fighting Irish will be trying to end Florida State's 15-game home-winning streak after ending Miami's 21-game home-winning streak and Virginia Tech's 15-game home-winning streak last week.

3. Beachem (943) and Colson (864) could join teammate Steve Vasturia as the second and third members of the team to reach 1,000 career points this season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 82, Notre Dame 80