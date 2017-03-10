Second seed Florida State will be looking to return to the ACC tournament title game for the first time since it won the event in 2012 when it meets No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the semifinals Friday night in Brooklyn, N.Y. A 10-0 second-half run propelled the Seminoles to a 74-68 win over No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday, as sophomore standout Dwayne Bacon overcame a sluggish first half to lead three players in double figures with 17 points.

"Yeah, a couple players told me, 'This is your half, it's time to will it in and let's get this win,' " Bacon told reporters. "We were down two (at halftime), so it wasn't too bad when we came back from halftime. We had a chance to fight back, and that's what we came out and did." The Fighting Irish may be the hottest team in the conference, having won six of their last seven in the regular season and opening tourney play by topping Virginia 71-58 on Thursday. Junior forward Bonzie Colson notched his ACC-leading 19th double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Notre Dame reached the semifinals for the third straight season. Colson struggled in the first meeting with the Seminoles (nine points, eight rebounds) — an 83-80 loss Jan. 18 — but erupted for a career-high 33 points to go along with 13 boards in the rematch last month, which resulted in a 12-point triumph at home for Notre Dame.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (24-8): The Fighting Irish were the only ACC team to get four players onto all-conference squads and that quartet — Colson, fellow forward V.J. Beachem and guards Matt Farrell and Steve Vasturia — showed up in the team's tourney opener. Farrell followed Colson with 14 points while Beachem and Vasturia scored 12 points apiece, and the two guards combined for all of the team's nine assists. Farrell averaged 16 points and eight assists against the Seminoles on the season.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (25-7): Bacon missed all five of his 3-point tries in a 4-for-17 effort against Virginia Tech but led the way by hitting 9-of-10 free throws as he scored in double figures for the 31st time in 32 games this season. Sophomore Terance Mann and freshman Jonathan Isaac scored 11 points apiece and Isaac hauled in 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, helping the Seminoles win the battle of the boards 45-31. Florida State made 3-of-16 from beyond the arc and is shooting 29.1 percent in a seven-game stretch that began when it went 3-for-15 versus Notre Dame on Feb. 11.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will play either Duke or North Carolina in the title game Saturday night.

2. Notre Dame has won six games in a row at the Barclays Center, including three this season and two in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

3. The Irish entered postseason leading the nation in foul shooting (80.9 percent). Florida State ranked 12th in the ACC at 68.9 percent.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 77, Florida State 73