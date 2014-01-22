Florida State 76, Notre Dame 74: Ian Miller hit a go-ahead runner in the lane with four seconds left and finished with 11 points off the bench as the Seminoles edged the visiting Fighting Irish.

Aaron Thomas led the way with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Okaro White collected 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Florida State (13-5, 4-2 ACC) bounced back from a loss over the weekend. Devon Bookert added 10 points for the Seminoles, who shot 58 percent from the field.

Eric Atkins scored 24 points and Garrick Sherman recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (11-8, 2-4). Pat Connaughton struggled with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting but hauled in 10 boards and hit the tying shot in the final minute.

White’s 3-pointer put Florida State up 72-64 with just over five minutes left but Sherman came right back down and converted a three-point play on the ensuing possession to pull Notre Dame back within five. Atkins knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a two-point deficit and Connaughton’s layup with 34 seconds left knotted it at 74 before Miller’s game-winner.

Thomas capped a 15-4 run with a 3-pointer that gave the Seminoles a 41-28 lead with under three minutes left in the first half before Notre Dame cut it to an eight-point deficit at the break. Atkins got hot early in the second half and scored eight points in the first six minutes to trim the deficit to 50-47 before Florida State recovered to hold off the rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White was coming off the bench for the first time this season. … The Seminoles have allowed over 70 points in back-to-back games after holding their previous eight opponents to 62 or fewer. … Florida State went 8-of-16 from 3-point range while Notre Dame made just 7-of-22 from beyond the arc.