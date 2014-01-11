Preview: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

The euphoria of upsetting Duke in its first ACC game quickly evaporated for Notre Dame, which lost to North Carolina State at home on Tuesday three days after making a huge splash in its conference debut. The Fighting Irish hit the road for Saturday’s contest at Georgia Tech, opening a challenging stretch of four road games in the next five games. The Yellow Jackets can attest to difficult times away from home, losing to Duke on Tuesday to conclude a four-game trip at 1-3.

The Fighting Irish are 3-1 since losing ACC assists leader Jerian Grant and his 19 points per game to an academic violation that resulted in Grant being dismissed from school. The Yellow Jackets have dropped both games since losing Robert Carter Jr., the ACC’s leading rebounder, to a season-ending knee injury. Georgia Tech is averaging 59.8 points in its past four games after scoring 70 or more points seven times in its first 11 games.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (10-5, 1-1 ACC): Senior Garrick Sherman currently leads the Irish in scoring at 14.9, finishing with 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday. Sherman is shooting 28-for-58 in the past four games since Grant’s dismissal and is shooting 52.1 percent from the field and averages 8.3 rebounds. Eric Atkins averages a conference-leading 36.9 minutes per contest.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-6, 0-2 ACC): The loss of Carter puts more offensive emphasis on sophomore Marcus Georges-Hunt, who scored 18 points in the Duke loss and is 12-for-23 from the field in the past two games. Georgia Tech is last in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 29 percent, but hit 5-of-16 attempts against the Blue Devils. Trae Golden leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 12.6, but has scored 18 points total in two games since going for 24 points against Charlotte.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech opens a three-game homestand in which it will also host Pittsburgh and Miami.

2. The Fighting Irish are second in the ACC in scoring at 80 points, 4.3 points behind Duke.

3. The Yellow Jackets have won six of eight previous meetings against Notre Dame, including the past four matchups.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 69