Preview: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Notre Dame dodged several close calls during its 11-game winning streak that ended Saturday against Virginia, and Wednesday’s opponent had ample chances to stop the Fighting Irish’s run two weekends ago. Georgia Tech hosts 12th-ranked Notre Dame looking for its first ACC victory of the season and aims to avenge a bitter 83-76 double-overtime loss Jan. 3. The nation’s top shooting team, Notre Dame hit only 33.9 percent of its attempts in losing 62-56 to Virginia, the Fighting Irish’s first loss since Nov. 23.

Pat Connaughton, who scored five points in the second extra session against the Yellow Jackets, led Notre Dame with 21 points against Virginia and is one of four starters shooting 49.7 percent or better from the field for the Fighting Irish, who rank ninth nationally in scoring at 83.3 points per game. Georgia Tech has struggled to score in losing its first three conference games, averaging 63.3 points. The Yellow Jackets lost a double-digit lead in the first meeting with Notre Dame despite forcing 15 turnovers and having a shot to win the game in regulation.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN South, ESPN3

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (15-2, 3-1 ACC): Jerian Grant, the Fighting Irish’s leading scorer at 16.6 points, is slumping, scoring just 14 points on 3-of-16 shooting in the past two games. Zach Auguste, tied with Connaughton at 14.3, finished with just four points against the Cavaliers. Better production will be a must for Notre Dame, which has posted its lowest-scoring outputs of the season in its past two games (71 points in a one-point win over North Carolina and 56 in the Virginia loss).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-6, 0-3 ACC): Leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt did not score in the first half before going for 16 in the second half of Saturday’s 76-69 loss at Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets are 10th in the nation in rebounding margin (9.4) but were outrebounded 41-29 by the Demon Deacons. Charles Mitchell has five double-doubles on the season, one off the ACC lead, and is averaging 14.3 points and nine rebounds in his past three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Grant scored 24 points in the first matchup with Georgia Tech; Georges-Hunt led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points.

2. Georgia Tech’s three conference defeats have come by a total of 15 points.

3. The Fighting Irish play three of their next four away from home before facing No. 4 Duke twice in the following four games.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 75, Georgia Tech 62