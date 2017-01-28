Preview: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

After a seven-game winning streak, No. 12 Notre Dame has dropped two of its past three and travels Saturday to face a Georgia Tech team that already has sprung its share of upsets in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets blasted eighth-ranked Florida State 78-56 on Wednesday, while the Fighting Irish were smothered in a 71-54 home defeat Tuesday by Virginia.

“It’s the first time we’ve had our butt’s kicked,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters afterward. “Which I think is good. It gets your attention.” The Irish have four players averaging at least 14 points per game but never could get on track offensively Tuesday, shooting just 41.7 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range. The Yellow Jackets were outstanding in dispatching of the Seminoles, giving up just 15 first-half points and getting a career-high 35 points from freshman Josh Okogie. “In year one of a major rebuild job, this is great for us and for people to see what we’re trying to do and the vision of what we’re trying to accomplish here in the long term,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner told the media after the victory.

TV: noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (17-4, 6-2 ACC): Junior forward Bonzie Colson scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, and leads the Fighting Irish in scoring at 15.4 points per game while topping the ACC in rebounding (10.4). Notre Dame needs better production from V.J. Beachem and Matt Farrell, who combine to average 28.1 points but contributed just 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting. The Fighting Irish lead the ACC in 3-pointers per game (9.7), and are 14th nationally in shooting 40.1 percent from long range.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-8, 4-4 ACC): Okogie has sparked the Yellow Jackets in upsets of currently sixth-ranked North Carolina (26 points) and Florida State, and is averaging 19.1 points per game in ACC contests. Ben Lammers has established himself as one of the top interior players in the conference, averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebound per game while ranking second in the nation with 3.4 blocks per game. Georgia Tech, which held FSU to 28.2 percent shooting, is second in the ACC in limiting opponents to 41 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Okogie, who recorded a career-high 14 rebounds against FSU, has scored 20 or more points in three ACC games so far.

2. The Fighting Irish are averaging just 10 turnovers per game,

3. Georgia Tech F Quinton Stephens is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds in his past five games, shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range during that span.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 65