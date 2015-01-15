FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Notre Dame 62, Georgia Tech 59
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 15, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Notre Dame 62, Georgia Tech 59

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

No. 12 Notre Dame 62, Georgia Tech 59: Jerian Grant scored 12 points and hit a critical jumper with 19.6 seconds remaining as the visiting Fighting Irish rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit.

Steve Vasturia added 11 points for Notre Dame (16-2, 4-1 ACC), which used a balanced offensive attack in playing without second-leading scorer and rebounder Zach Auguste. Pat Connaughton, V.J. Beachem and Bonzie Colson each finished with 10 points as the Fighting Irish, the nation’s top shooting team, recovered from a 38.5 percent effort in the first half to hit 50 percent of their second-half shots.

Demarco Cox scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (9-7, 0-4), which missed 7-of-9 shots from the field in the final 10 minutes. Chris Bolden added 13 points, 11 in the first half.

A pair of free throws from Marcus Georges-Hunt and Cox put Georgia Tech ahead 56-55 with 4:48 to play, but Vasturia’s driving layup down the lane 32 seconds later moved Notre Dame back on top by a point. Both teams went cold from the field in the final minutes, but Grant’s jumper from the right wing with 19.6 seconds to go extended the lead to 59-56 and after Georges-Hunt missed the front end of a one-and-one, Vasturia converted a three-point play with 8.8 seconds left.

Cox scored four points during an early 8-0 burst and Bolden hit three 3-pointers in the first half as the Yellow Jackets led 38-30 at halftime, but Notre Dame opened the second half with a 14-5 run, taking a 44-43 lead on Connaughton’s 3-pointer a little less than five minutes into the period. Beachem’s 3-pointer with less than 11 minutes left pushed the lead to 51-47.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auguste, who averages 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, did not make the trip due to what coach Mike Brey deemed an academic matter. … The Yellow Jackets shot 53.6 percent in the first half but hit just 6-of-23 attempts after halftime. … Georges-Hunt and Charles Mitchell, Georgia Tech’s top two scorers, finished with a combined eight points on 1-of-11 shooting.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.