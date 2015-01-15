No. 12 Notre Dame 62, Georgia Tech 59: Jerian Grant scored 12 points and hit a critical jumper with 19.6 seconds remaining as the visiting Fighting Irish rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit.

Steve Vasturia added 11 points for Notre Dame (16-2, 4-1 ACC), which used a balanced offensive attack in playing without second-leading scorer and rebounder Zach Auguste. Pat Connaughton, V.J. Beachem and Bonzie Colson each finished with 10 points as the Fighting Irish, the nation’s top shooting team, recovered from a 38.5 percent effort in the first half to hit 50 percent of their second-half shots.

Demarco Cox scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (9-7, 0-4), which missed 7-of-9 shots from the field in the final 10 minutes. Chris Bolden added 13 points, 11 in the first half.

A pair of free throws from Marcus Georges-Hunt and Cox put Georgia Tech ahead 56-55 with 4:48 to play, but Vasturia’s driving layup down the lane 32 seconds later moved Notre Dame back on top by a point. Both teams went cold from the field in the final minutes, but Grant’s jumper from the right wing with 19.6 seconds to go extended the lead to 59-56 and after Georges-Hunt missed the front end of a one-and-one, Vasturia converted a three-point play with 8.8 seconds left.

Cox scored four points during an early 8-0 burst and Bolden hit three 3-pointers in the first half as the Yellow Jackets led 38-30 at halftime, but Notre Dame opened the second half with a 14-5 run, taking a 44-43 lead on Connaughton’s 3-pointer a little less than five minutes into the period. Beachem’s 3-pointer with less than 11 minutes left pushed the lead to 51-47.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auguste, who averages 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, did not make the trip due to what coach Mike Brey deemed an academic matter. … The Yellow Jackets shot 53.6 percent in the first half but hit just 6-of-23 attempts after halftime. … Georges-Hunt and Charles Mitchell, Georgia Tech’s top two scorers, finished with a combined eight points on 1-of-11 shooting.