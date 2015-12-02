Preview: Notre Dame at Illinois

Illinois plays its first game in its newly-renovated State Farm Center when it hosts Notre Dame in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest on Wednesday night. The Illini had played their first “home” games in Springfield, Ill., while the on-campus arena was being finished.

The Irish started 3-0 before going 1-2 in the Advocare Invitational, though the two losses - to Monmouth and Alabama - were by a combined three points. Illinois struggled at the beginning of the season but has won two of three, with the lone loss coming against No. 4 Iowa State in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic. This game could be a high-scoring affair, with Notre Dame sporting four double-figure scorers in its starting lineup, led by Demetrius Jackson (18.3 ppg, 4.5 apg) and Zach Auguste (13.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg). Illinois counters with a high-scoring duo of guards Kendrick Nunn (18.5 ppg) and Malcolm Hill (16.7) - though the loss of Mike Thorne Jr. (13.4 ppg) to a torn meniscus eliminates a major piece of the Illini interior.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (4-2): Part of it may be a motivating ploy, but Notre Dame coach Mike Brey isn’t putting out positive vibes about his squad right now. After dropping two of three, Brey is looking for his team to grow up in a hurry, especially with some big tests looming. “Growing pains,” Brey told reporters after a one-point loss to Alabama. “Growing pains of my new team this year. We did a lot of good things against a good team ... but we’re kind of a poor group, man. We really are.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-4): The Illini’s injury woes continued when Thorne was hurt Saturday and underwent surgery oMonday, leaving his status for the rest of the season up in the air. The fifth-year transfer from Charlotte could receive a sixth year of eligibility if he misses the rest of the season because he had only played in seven games. “When you’re running some of the stuff we’re running and playing the way we are, the 6-11, 280-pound dude kind of is an important cog in the wheel,” Illinois coach John Groce told reporters. “We’ll have to see where that goes.”

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame can become the ninth Division I school to reach 1,800 victories with a win over Illinois.

2. The Illini will honor the all-time winningest coach in school history, Lou Henson, by dedicating the court to him for Wednesday’s game.

3. Illinois’ 36-game winning streak at State Farm Center against non-conference opponents is the third-longest current run in the country.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 82, Illinois 76