Preview: Notre Dame at Indiana

Fresh off a stunning upset at home against North Dakota, Notre Dame will look to pick up the pieces and avoid back-to-back setbacks when it faces Indiana in the Crossroads Classic at Indianapolis on Saturday. The Fighting Irish were held to 35.7 percent shooting by the Bison and will be going up against a Hoosiers squad that’s excelling on the defensive end of late. Indiana is allowing an average of 59.2 points in its last five contests.

Notre Dame is an experienced squad led by upperclassmen Jerian Grant, Eric Atkins, Garrick Sherman and Pat Connaughton, but a lack of identity is a concern for coach Mike Brey. “We’re still trying to figure out who we are,” Brey said after the 73-69 loss to North Dakota State. ”We need to move forward quickly and get ready to play Saturday afternoon in a great atmosphere.” The Hoosiers have considerably less experience but senior Evan Gordon is stepping up lately to add some veteran presence.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (7-3): The Fighting Irish are about to begin their first season in the ACC but first have to get through another rough stretch with dates against the Hoosiers and Ohio State coming the next eight days. Notre Dame let Delaware and Bryant hang around and finally paid for not putting a team away when North Dakota State went to work on the inside. “I think we’ve got to get better defensively,” Connaughton said. “We didn’t get the key stops when we needed to (against the Bison) and we didn’t knock down open looks.”

ABOUT INDIANA (8-2): Gordon is 17-for-21 from the field in back-to-back wins over North Florida and Oakland after scoring in double figures in only two of the first eight games. Coach Tom Crean credits Gordon’s defensive work for helping get into the flow of the offense. “Evan’s 26 points (against Oakland) is big, but to me personally, as good as that is, the 13 deflections that he got are equally as good,” Crean said. Gordon gave credit to his teammates for improved ball movement. “We’ve just been moving the ball as a team,” he said. “I’ve stayed aggressive…and I’ve been doing extra work, so it’s all coming out.”

TIP-INS

1. Connaughton has scored in double figures in five straight games, with three double-doubles in that span.

2. Indiana F Will Sheehey has slumped to 4-of-21 from the field in the last three games.

3. Grant, Notre Dame’s leading scorer at 18.7 points, went 0-of-5 from the field against North Dakota State.

PREDICTION: Indiana 86, Notre Dame 81