Notre Dame 79, Indiana 72: Jerian Grant collected 23 points and nine assists as the Fighting Irish held off the Hoosiers in the Crossroads Classic at Indianapolis.

Pat Connaughton scored all 14 of his points in the second half as Notre Dame (8-3) bounced back after falling to North Dakota State on Wednesday. Garrick Sherman added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Will Sheehey led Indiana (8-3) with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Yogi Ferrell chipped in 13 points and Evan Gordon had 11 off the bench for the Hoosiers, who suffered their first loss to an unranked opponent.

The Fighting Irish led by as much as 13 points in the first half but Sheehey kept Indiana in the game with 16 first-half points, including five in the final 2:44 to help cut it to 47-42 at the break. The Hoosiers scored the first five points of the second to knot it up but never managed to take the lead.

Sheehey’s jumper with 9:17 left drew Indiana within 61-60 but the team went the next four minutes without a field goal. Connaughton’s 3-pointer with 4:58 remaining pushed the Fighting Irish on top 71-66 and the Hoosiers struggled down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connaughton has reached double figures in six straight games. … Sheehey had been 4-for-21 from the field in the previous three games. … Grant went 11-for-11 from the free-throw line, including two with 12 seconds left that helped seal the win.