Preview: Notre Dame at Louisville

Louisville looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday. The 14th-ranked Cardinals have won three straight games, including an 81-59 victory over Florida State, and return home to conclude the regular season against the 11th-ranked Fighting Irish and No. 2 Virginia, which will go a long way in determining their NCAA Tournament seeding. Louisville has dropped four of its last five against current Top 25 teams as it hopes to beat Notre Dame for the third consecutive time.

Notre Dame saw its three-game winning streak come to an end when it dropped a disappointing 65-60 decision to Syracuse. The high-scoring Fighting Irish, who are ranked ninth nationally in points per game (79.1), were held to 60 for just the second time this season, but clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament when North Carolina lost on Feb 24. Notre Dame has won its last two games on the road by double digits and hopes to continue the trend by downing the Cardinals for the first time since Feb. 19, 2013.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (24-5, 12-4 ACC): Bonzie Colson matched his career high with 16 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals in the loss to the Orange. “Bonzie is just playing so darn well right now,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. “I‘m so proud of him and he’s so disappointed when we lose.” Pat Connaughton added 13 points and a personal-best 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and has made at least one 3-pointer in 19 straight games.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (23-6, 11-5): Wayne Blackshear scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures and Terry Rozier recorded a game-high six steals in the win over the Seminoles. “I was real impressed after watching the tape with what our team did,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino told reporters. “I really liked the way we played all around in every phase of the game.” Freshman guard Quentin Snider is averaging 10 points and four assists in three games since replacing Chris Jones, who was dismissed from the team.

TIP-INS

1. Seven of the last 13 meetings have been decided in overtime

2. Louisville has won 16 of its last 19 games in the month of February

3. Notre Dame is 7-3 in games decided by five points or fewer

PREDICTION: Louisville 71, Notre Dame 67