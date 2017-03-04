Preview: Notre Dame at Louisville

Notre Dame and Louisville each entered their penultimate games Wednesday with a chance to earn a share of the ACC regular-season crown, but only the former kept its hopes alive. The 13th-ranked Fighting Irish eye their seventh straight win and look to keep the pressure on conference-leading North Carolina on Saturday afternoon when they visit the seventh-ranked Cardinals.

The top challengers in the league - Notre Dame, Louisville and Florida State among them - caught a break Monday when Virginia kept the Tar Heels from clinching the ACC outright, although North Carolina still could do so with a home win over Duke on Saturday night. The Cardinals and Seminoles each failed to take advantage, leaving the Irish alone in second place - one game behind the Tar Heels - following an 82-66 triumph over Boston College in their home finale. The Cardinals were not as fortunate, blowing an early 14-point lead and falling at Wake Forest, potentially costing themselves a shot at a double-bye in next week's ACC tournament. Notre Dame has won the last three meetings between the former Big East rivals, including a 77-70 win on Jan. 4 in South Bend that sent Louisville to its first 0-2 start in conference play since 1991-92.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (23-7, 12-5 ACC): Bonzie Colson (team-high 16.9 points, league-best 10.6 rebounds) posted his conference-leading 18th double-double of the season Wednesday with 18 points and 11 boards; the 6-5 junior forward is averaging 21.8 points on 66.3-percent shooting over the last six contests. V.J. Beachem (15.4 points) sits third in the ACC with 79 triples and is shooting 41.4 percent beyond the arc during the winning streak. Matt Farrell (14.3) has connected on at least one 3-point field goal in 20 consecutive games, while backcourt mate Steve Vasturia (13.6) is only the second Notre Dame player to amass 1,300 points and 300 assists in his career while shooting over 85 percent from the free-throw line.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (23-7, 11-6): Following a three-game stretch in which he went 11-for-35 from the field, sophomore guard Deng Adel (11.8 points) is averaging 19.5 points on 14-of-25 shooting over his last two outings after a 9-for-16 effort and career-high 22-point performance against the Demon Deacons. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (team-high 15.8 points), who averaged 22 points over his previous nine contests, could not find his range against Wake Forest and finished with seven points. Quentin Snider (12.5) is the Cardinals' only other double-digit scorer and has hit at least one 3-pointer in 18 straight outings - connecting on multiple triples in nine of his last 10 - and is shooting 41.2 percent beyond the arc since returning from a six-game absence due to a hip injury.

TIP-INS

1. Vasturia scored a career-high 24 points and Farrell matched a personal best with 22 in the teams' meeting in early January.

2. Louisville shot 18-of-22 from the foul line Wednesday after going 45-for-81 over its previous four games combined.

3. Notre Dame (81 percent) is well on track to break the ACC single-season record for free-throw percentage (North Carolina State, 79.9 - 2004) and within reach of the NCAA mark (Harvard, 82.2 - 1984).

PREDICTION: Louisville 75, Notre Dame 71