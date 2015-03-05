Notre Dame builds resume with win at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- With eight days to prepare, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said he knew his team would ready to rebound from a loss to Syracuse.

Brey was just hoping the No. 12 Irish would be sharp enough to combat Louisville’s full-court pressure.

The Irish were just fine.

Notre Dame shot 53.5 percent from the field and overcame nearly 10 minutes without a field goal in the second half to beat 16th-ranked Louisville 71-59 on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

”I‘m really proud of my team to come into this atmosphere and beat an NCAA Tournament team,“ Brey said. ”We hadn’t played in eight days, but I thought we responded great. We came out and played well early.

“We were really good against their pressure. This is good for us.”

Sophomore guard Demetrius Jackson led four Irish players in double figures with 21 points and five rebounds, and freshman forward Bonzie Colson came off the bench for 17 points. Senior Jerian Grant added 12 points and seven assists, and sophomore Steve Vasturia finished with 10 points.

The Irish (25-5, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit 23 of 43 shots from the field, including five of 16 3-point attempts.

“They were the better team for sure,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “I think out of all the teams we scouted this year, we thought this would be the most difficult we played against defensively. They’re very good.”

Notre Dame hit just 3 of 22 3-pointers last week in the loss to Syracuse in South Bend, Ind. The Irish have locked up a double-bye in next week’s ACC Tournament.

“For us, we talked about this being another resume win for our NCAA Tournament resume,” Brey said. “I‘m really glad our guys responded to that.”

Junior forward Montrezl Harrell led Louisville with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and sophomore guard Terry Rozier and senior forward Wayne Blackshear had 11 points apiece. Rozier, who leads the Cardinals in scoring at 17.4 points per game, made just 4 of 15 shots from the field.

Louisville hit just 22 of 52 from the field (42.3 percent) and had just two field goals in the final 11:43 of the game.

“We shot quick,” Pitino said. “We shot 3’s on the break and just took quick shots. We were playing like we thought we were Notre Dame on offense.”

It was a game of runs in the first half.

Louisville started the game with a 6-0 surge, but Notre Dame answered with a 10-0 spurt. The teams combined for just six rebounds in the first eight minutes because the offense was so efficient.

Louisville trailed 26-18 when Blackshear buried a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 surge, but the Irish responded with an 8-0 run and ended the half with a 16-6 spurt that gave them a 42-31 at the break.

Louisville stymied Notre Dame’s offense early in the second half. The Irish started the second half 0 of 9 from the floor and did not make a field goal until 10:33 remained in the game.

The Cardinals (23-7, 11-6) used a 16-4 run, including an 11-0 surge, to get back into the game and trailed 48-47.

“I thought we were a little out of character on offense,” Brey said. “As easy as we were in the flow in the first half, we put our heads down. I really got after them in the timeout. But then we got some stuff in transition and got confident again.”

Rozier tied it at 48 with a free throw with 9:43 left, but Colson scored on a run-out and then Jackson hit a 3-pointer to put the Irish back in front 53-48.

Notre Dame’s lead was 56-52 when Vasturia scored -- on another run-out against the Louisville press -- and then Jackson hit a deep jumper for a 61-52 lead.

”It’s been an amazing matchup when we have played them,“ Brey said. ”I think we have won two of the last three here. So that’s good for our program.

“It’s an endorsement of our program.”

NOTES: Seven of the previous 13 meetings between the teams went into overtime. The previous 13 games combined for 13 overtimes, including five overtimes on Feb. 9, 2013, when Notre Dame won 104-101. ... Louisville freshman Quentin Snider had 30 points, 12 assists and five turnovers in the first three games after senior PG Chris Jones was dismissed from the team. ... Notre Dame’s 24-5 mark after 29 games marked the second-best record at that point in school history. The 2010-11 team was also 24-5 after 29 games, and the 1973-74 team was 26-3.