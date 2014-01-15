Preview: Notre Dame at Maryland

Notre Dame and Maryland, each looking to avoid a third straight defeat, square off on the Terrapins’ home court Wednesday. For Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey, this game presents an opportunity for his team to adjust to the road conditions in a new conference after falling at Georgia Tech on Saturday. “The one thing I tried to tell our fans and our team going into the ACC is that it’s going to be harder to win on the road than in the Big East, because everything is an on-campus facility,” Brey told reporters after Saturday’s 74-69 defeat to the Yellow Jackets.

Notre Dame has lost to North Carolina State and Georgia Tech since defeating then-No. 8 Duke on Jan. 4 as the Irish search for consistency without leading scorer Jerian Grant, who dropped out of school for academic reasons late last month. Consistency also has proven to be somewhat of a foreign concept for the Terps, who opened ACC play by defeating Georgia Tech by 16 points but have since lost to Pittsburgh and Florida State by a combined 44 points. Sunday’s 85-61 defeat to the Seminoles was Maryland’s worst loss under coach Mark Turgeon, who said afterward, “It’s no fun never being in it. ... I wish we could have competed a little bit better.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (10-6, 1-2 ACC): Senior guard Eric Atkins is the player who has stepped up the most in Grant’s absence. In the four games since Grant left the team, Atkins has averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 assists while playing more than 40 minutes per contest (factoring in an overtime victory against Canisius). Notre Dame could use some offensive assistance from freshman guard Demetrius Jackson, who scored in double figures four times between Nov. 22 and Dec. 11 but has surpassed five points only once in the last six games.

ABOUT MARYLAND (10-7, 2-2): The Terps struggled on both ends of the court during their two-game skid, shooting 35.7 percent against Pittsburgh and 33.3 percent versus Florida State. Defensively, Maryland allowed each opponent to shoot at least 50 percent, while the Panthers and Seminoles combined to connect on a whopping 22-of-34 3-point attempts. Despite its recent struggles, Maryland still has five players averaging double figures in points, led by Dez Wells (14.4), Jake Layman (12.9) and Michigan transfer Evan Smotrycz (12.2 and a team-high 6.8 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Senior C Garrick Sherman, arguably Notre Dame’s most consistent player this season, has notched a double-double in three of his last four games.

2. Maryland’s top five scorers have accounted for 113 of the team’s 117 3-pointers.

3. Terps PG Seth Allen, who has played in five games since returning from a foot injury, followed up a season-high 18-point effort against Pitt by scoring one point on 0-of-8 shooting against Florida State.

PREDICTION: Maryland 65, Notre Dame 61