Maryland 74, Notre Dame 66: Dez Wells scored all 17 of his points after the break as the Terrapins rebounded from an ugly first half to defeat the visiting Fighting Irish.

Following an 0-of-6 performance in the opening 20 minutes, Wells made 3-of-4 shots from the field - and 11-of-11 foul shots - in the second half to help Maryland (11-7, 3-2 ACC) rally from a nine-point deficit at the intermission. Seth Allen (14 points), Nick Faust (13) and Charles Mitchell (10) also scored in double figures for the Terps, who avoided a third straight defeat.

Pat Connaughton scored 19 points and Garrick Sherman had 18 to lead Notre Dame (10-7, 1-3), which has lost three straight games since defeating then-No. 8 Duke on Jan. 4. Eric Atkins chipped in 11 points and six assists for the Fighting Irish.

Following a first half in which the Terps shot just 32.4 percent and trailed 34-25 at the break, the hosts scored the first eight points of the second half - the final four by Mitchell. Maryland extended the advantage to 55-45 on Allen’s 3-pointer with about six minutes remaining, but Notre Dame did not go away.

Back-to-back jumpers by Sherman sliced the deficit to 60-54 with about 3 1/2 minutes left, and a basket by Demetrius Jackson made it 66-61 with just under two minutes to play. But Faust answered with a 3-pointer to restore order before Wells and Faust each went 2-of-2 from the line down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connaughton led all scorers at the half with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long range. ... Maryland committed eight turnovers in the first half but only had three the rest of the way. ... The Irish fell to 2-3 without leading scorer Jerian Grant, who dropped out of school late last month due to academic reasons.