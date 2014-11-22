Preview: Notre Dame at Massachusetts

After three confidence-building victories, Notre Dame will face its first real test of the season Saturday against Massachusetts in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. With an average margin of victory of 39.6 points against Binghamton, Navy and Coppin State, coach Mike Brey is curious how his team will perform with the step up in competition. “I think this is great for us this weekend because it’s going to be a really hard challenge for us,” Brey told the media. “We talked about three games here to get some momentum before we head to Connecticut for a big challenge. Can we defend away from here? We’ve done it in the friendly confines of Purcell, but can we do it away from here?”

The Fighting Irish will be playing a UMass squad that opened their campaign with wins against three quality opponents in Siena, Boston College and Manhattan. In those games, the Minutemen were led by senior Maxie Esho, who after averaging just 21.2 minutes and 8.9 points last season as a player who came off the bench, has really step up his game and leads the Minutemen in scoring with 18.7 points per game and is third in rebounding at 6.7. “We’re a work progress, ” coach Derek Kellogg told reporters. “I think we’ve got a long way to go. I like the attitude of the kids. They’re figuring out ways to win and we’re going to be in a lot of tough games.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (3-0): Like Esho, the Fighting Irish’s Zach Auguste, a native of Marlborough, Mass., has made huge strides over the course of one year, going from 6.7 points per game as a sophomore to averaging 20 points and six rebounds this season. A good shooter during his first two seasons, Auguste has been hitting at a 74.2 percent clip this season, which should be tested by the likes of UMass and Providence, the team’s next opponent. “I‘m just ready to go in there and play against a high level of competition,” Auguste told the media. “I‘m really confident going into this game. I have great teammates and they always find ways to get me the ball.”

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (3-0): The Minutemen have also received some big contributions from the likes of Cady Lalanne, a senior big man, point guard Trey Davis and Derrick Gordon while also working in younger players Jabarie Hinds, Seth Berger and Donte Clark. Lalanne has been averaging a double-double of 16.3 points and 12 rebounds and ranks 11th in the nation with 4.3 blocks per game. “The coaches are always telling me in practice to dominate the game on both the offensive and defensive ends,” Lalanne told the media after a 23-point, 16-rebound performance against Manhattan. “That’s what I want to do, dominate the game and makes as much of an impact as possible. I try to make it a point to get teams to focus on me to open it up for other guys.”

TIP-INS

1. Jerian Grant is the second-leading scorer with 15.3 points per game for Notre Dame, while Pat Connaughton is averaging a double-double of 12.7 points and 10 rebounds.

2. This is the first meeting between the schools.

3. Davis, who took over for three-time Atlantic 10 first-team honoree Chaz Williams, is averaging 15.7 points and three assists.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 77, Notre Dame 73