Preview: Notre Dame at North Carolina

(Updated: UPDATES North Carolina’s ranking in lede)

North Carolina is one of the hottest teams in college basketball and the No. 14 Tar Heels look to post their 12th straight victory when they host Notre Dame on Monday. The winning streak is North Carolina’s best since a 13-game run in 2008-09 and the Tar Heels are tied for third in the ACC with two regular-season games remaining. Notre Dame has suffered through a rough second half and lost 85-81 in overtime to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Tar Heels survived a scare from lowly Virginia Tech on Saturday before escaping with a 60-56 road victory to earn one of the four first-round byes in the upcoming ACC tournament. Earning a bye didn’t seem all that plausible when North Carolina was 1-4 in league play in late January and coach Roy Williams expressed mixed feelings on landing one. “I don’t know that I care that much about getting a bye,” Williams said after the win over the Hokies. “I care more about that meaning that you’ve had a pretty good run. I like winning games.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (15-15, 6-11 ACC): Guard Pat Connaughton (13.5 points, seven rebounds) twisted an ankle while scoring 19 points in the loss to Pittsburgh but coach Mike Brey said afterward that he will play against the Tar Heels. Guard Eric Atkins (13.7 points, 4.8 assists) and center Garrick Sherman (13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) continue to form a solid trio with Connaughton and freshman guard Steve Vasturia (4.8) opened eyes against the Panthers by scoring 12 of his season-high 15 points in the overtime. “I was just trying to make an impact,” Vasturia said afterward. “It’s the same mentality that I had the whole game. I got some open shots and didn’t hesitate.”

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (22-7, 12-4): Leading scorer Marcus Paige struggled to just nine points against the Hokies after scoring a career-best 35 points three nights earlier against North Carolina State. Paige (17.2 average, 71 3-pointers) had scored in double digits in 10 consecutive games before the subpar outing and has combined with guard Leslie McDonald (35 3-pointers while averaging 11 points) to make 86.9 percent of the squad’s 122 3-pointers. Forward James Michael McAdoo (14.2) had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Virginia Tech after going 10-of-36 over the previous four games.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina leads the series 17-4 and recorded a 73-62 road victory over the Fighting Irish on Feb. 8.

2. McAdoo has made only one more free throw than Paige (116-115) despite attempting 222 foul shots to Paige’s 129.

3. Notre Dame was 12-of-23 from 3-point range in the loss to Pittsburgh – the fourth time it has made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game this season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 66