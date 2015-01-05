Preview: Notre Dame at North Carolina

Victories are going to be hard to come by in the loaded ACC this season, so contests like Monday’s showdown between No. 20 North Carolina and No. 13 Notre Dame will be critical when it comes to separating the top teams. The Fighting Irish head to Chapel Hill, N.C. with a 10-game winning streak after surviving a scare in an 83-76 double-overtime win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Tar Heels extended their run of success to five games with a 74-50 blowout at Clemson on Saturday.

It’s the first true road game of the season for the Irish, and it comes at a site where they’ve never won - they’re 0-3 all-time at North Carolina and have lost 18 of 22 overall meetings. The Tar Heels won both matchups last season and have claimed five straight against Notre Dame dating to Jan. 11, 1992. It’s the start of a big week for North Carolina, which also hosts No. 6 Louisville on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (14-1, 2-0 ACC): The Irish are one win away from matching their total from last campaign, when a season-ending injury to guard Jerian Grant did them in. Grant (17.9 points, 6.2 assists) is the catalyst for an efficient and unselfish offensive team, as Notre Dame leads the nation in field-goal percentage (55.3) while ranking second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.66) and third in scoring (85.9). Guard Demetrius Jackson (14.2 points) and forwards Zach Auguste (14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds) and Pat Connaughton (13.7, 8.2) also average double digits in scoring.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (11-3, 1-0): The Tar Heels were virtually flawless against Clemson, committing only six turnovers and holding the Tigers to 28.3 percent shooting. The defensive performance was nothing new - North Carolina ranks seventh nationally in field-goal defense (34.8 percent) and holds opponents to 24.9 percent from 3-point range, which ranks third in the country. The Tar Heels also boast some impressive depth at the offensive end, as they’ve had a different leading scorer in each game during their winning streak, and all five starters average at least 8.9 points - with junior guard Marcus Paige (13.4 points) and sophomore forward Kennedy Meeks (12.8, 9.1 rebounds) leading the way.

TIP-INS

1. Grant (17 games), Auguste (seven) and Jackson (six) all are riding career-best streaks of double-digit scoring efforts for Notre Dame.

2. North Carolina has held 13 of its 14 opponents under 40 percent shooting while Notre Dame shoots 55.3 percent.

3. Notre Dame is aiming for its first 3-0 start to conference play since joining a league for the first time in the 1995-96 season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 75