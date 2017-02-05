No. 18 Notre Dame has tumbled from the top of the ACC into the middle of the pack with three straight losses and it doesn’t get any easier when the Fighting Irish take on 10th-ranked North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C. on Sunday. The game was moved to Greensboro and back 19 hours after a water main broke in Chapel Hill on Friday, causing the town to declare a state of emergency.

“I love our group,” Irish coach Mike Brey told reporters after his team allowed Duke to shoot 51.9 percent from the field in an 84-74 loss Monday. “We’re getting smacked hard right now. But we’re getting smacked together.” The Tar Heels avoided a second straight loss with an 80-78 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday as junior guard Justin Jackson extended his streak of scoring at least 19 points to eight games by recording 20. North Carolina is sixth in the nation in scoring (88.0), but has yet to find consistency on the other end of the court while sitting 10th in the ACC in points-against per contest (71.4). “Some how, some way,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams told reporters, “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (17-6, 6-4 ACC): The Irish could use a boost on the offensive end to snap them out of the slump as they stand 11th in conference games at 44.4 percent from the field and are averaging 62.7 points during the losing streak. Senior forward V.J. Beachem averaged 21.5 points the last two games to push his season mark to 14.8 – second on the team behind junior forward Bonzie Colson (15.6, team-high 10.6 rebounds). The Irish will need more from senior guard Steve Vasturia (14.1 points), who has made just 9-of-35 from the field the last four games.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (20-4, 8-2): Williams told reporters he thought an alien had climbed into the body of Joel Berry II at Miami (Fla.) when he went 0-for-8 from the field, but the junior bounced back to score 19 with five 3-pointers against Pitt. “Sometimes you can have all these good games and you get on a little high,” Berry said to the media. “So that was one of my lows and it kind of made me refocus.” Jackson (18.7) leads the team in scoring with Berry (15.0) - along with senior forwards Isaiah Hicks (12.8, 61.1 percent shooting) and Kennedy Meeks (12.6, 9.5 rebounds) - all contributing.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina G/F Theo Pinson (ankle) is expected to miss his third consecutive contest.

2. Notre Dame junior G Matt Farrell (13.9 points) is draining 42.3 percent from 3-point range – 50 percent in league play.

3. The Tar Heels won the last two of three meetings in 2015-16, including an 88-74 triumph in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 80, Notre Dame 70